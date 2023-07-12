Could Tony Khan sign another star for a reunion with former WWE Superstar's son? Exploring the possibility

Even though former WWE Superstar Buddy Wayne is no longer among us, his legacy still lives on through his son, Nick, who is set to make his AEW in-ring debut on tonight's edition of Dynamite. Could his tag team partner be the next one to sign with Tony Khan's promotion?

Despite being only 18 years old, Nick Wayne has quickly become one of the most sought-after talents on the independent scene. This is partially due to his high-octane tag team partnership with Jordan Oliver.

With more regular features on AEW programming, Wayne's independent appearances will have to take a backseat. This could mark the end of The East-West Express, that is, unless Oliver, too, becomes All-Elite.

Speaking to Straight Talk Wrestling, Oliver discussed the possibility of bringing the East-West Express to AEW:

"I would sign with AEW to team with Nick more because that’s, again, someone I’m so close with and I feel like we have so much potential to be a legendary tag team… Us versus The Young Bucks? Holy sh*t… Me and Wayne always talk about us versus The Golden Lovers." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Clearly, the young star has great ambition, but ultimately, this decision is in Tony Khan's hands.

Tony Khan failed to sign WWE legend Kurt Angle

Despite being able to entice some of wrestling's biggest names through the doors of AEW, one man Tony Khan has never been able to acquire in his promotion is WWE legend Kurt Angle.

On an episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, The Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that he once asked for an absurd amount of money to step into the AEW ring:

"I do remember Tony Khan, you know, wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like when they first started. And I said for 10 matches I want 3 million, that’s 300 grand a match." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

This figure was evidently too high for Tony Khan, leaving the WWE Hall of Famer to enjoy the rest of his days in peaceful retirement after decades of commitment to the wrestling industry.

