Could Tony Khan sign Roman Reigns' family member to AEW after recent departure? Exploring the possibility

An independent wrestler, who is now a free agent and who also happens to belong to Roman Reigns' Samoan Bloodline, could sign with AEW amid the speculations of joining WWE for reasons.

The Bloodline storyline has continued to run wild on WWE TV for over three years now, and it has given fans the most compelling television. Apart from Roman Reigns' legendary reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for three years, The Usos and Solo Sikoa also became massive stars of the story.

Moreover, the Anoa'i family has seen so much success in wrestling outside of the Kayfabe as well. While Roman is the face of WWE right now, his cousins like The Rock and his father and uncles also achieved prominence in wrestling. Meanwhile, another family member, Zilla Fatu, has arrived on the scene.

Zilla Fatu is the son of one of the most formidable WWE wrestlers, Umaga. Zilla was a part of Booker T's independent wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling, but Booker confirmed that Fatu has now departed from the promotion.

Meanwhile, with Zilla's departure from Reality of Wrestling, fans might be speculating him joining The Bloodline in WWE. However, this could be a great opportunity for Tony Khan to bring him on board with AEW and give a blow to Triple H in order to grab the attention of the casual fans.

Will Zilla Fatu join Roman Reigns in The Bloodline?

While there is a possibility of Zilla Fatu signing with AEW instead of WWE, his family roots in the Stamford-based promotion may eventually pull him there. Furthermore, he could be a great addition to The Bloodline Storyline as well, as it is destined to extend until the next year.

Henceforth, only time will tell whether Zilla Fatu decides to head to WWE and join Roman Reigns or go to AEW instead, amid his free agency in the wrestling industry.

