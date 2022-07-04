"Don't need to risk their body"- Former WWE Superstar comments on the growing list of injured stars in AEW

Former WWE Superstar Crowbar voiced questions about Tony Khan's AEW regarding several wrestlers being out with nagging injuries.

Recent months have been quite the testing tunnel for AEW President Tony Khan and his management team. Several top wrestlers like CM Punk and Kenny Omega have been sidelined with seemingly no timeline marked for a return. Last week, Santana and Adam Cole suffered injuries, with the latter reportedly being 'severely concussed'.

In a recent interview with PWMania, Crowbar shed light on the dynamic nature of modern-style wrestling. The pipe-wielding star emphasized executing certain spots after contemplating the pros and cons emanating from them:

"Modern wrestling has incredible athleticism. But they’re sometimes missing the judgment of whether something needs to be done or not. I love the wild stuff, but there comes a time where you need to consider the pros and cons of certain spots and figure out if there’s a high probability that they could get hurt. And if there is, figure something else out." (H/T: PWMania)

Talking about AEW facing an injury-bug, the wrestling veteran further highlighted that wrestlers don't need to deliberately put their bodies on the line:

"These guys are so athletic, and there’s so many things they can do. They can do something else, and the audience will love it just as much. And they’re already over. They don’t need to risk their body and career. That’s why I’m 48 and can still wrestle at the level that I do," - said Crowbar.

As the former WCW star stated, he is still an active performer on the independent scene.

Crowbar revealed his backstage experience in AEW

Crowbar is one of the rarest performers to have wrestled for WCW, WWE, TNA and AEW. He wrestled his first match in AEW, facing Joey Janela in a losing effort on Dark Elevation in October last year.

Speaking on 2 Dynamite Dudes On A Rampage show, Crowbar opened up about his experience in Tony Khan's promotion and feeling welcomed backstage:

"I’m not just saying this ’cause I was just there, it was a different culture. I never fit the old-school wrestling culture and everybody there was welcoming. There were workers that knew my work as Crowbar; there were people that knew my work as Devon Storm. They were a welcoming locker room."

Crowbar was spot on with his assessment regarding wrestlers facing career-threatening injuries. Wrestlers go through a lot to entertain the audience and it will be a win-win for everyone if injuries are kept at bay.

We at Sportskeeda, wish all the injured wrestlers a speedy road to recovery.

