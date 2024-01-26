Current AEW champion comments on Adam Cole unveiling himself as The Devil

One-half of the current AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks recently disclosed that he identified that Adam Cole was behind The Devil mask in no time after he arrived in the company.

The Devil and his henchmen made their first appearance in September 2023. Further, the masked men went on to terrorize several stars, including MJF, for months. The man behind the mask was finally revealed as Adam Cole at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view. Cole also joined forces alongside four henchmen, The Kingdom, Wardlow, and Roderick Strong, at the show, forming the Undisputed Kingdom faction.

While everyone took months to guess who the Devil is, The Absolute claims to have recognized it was Adam Cole within two weeks in a recent interview with Gabby AF.

“Yeah, I’ve been knew. I put it together. I watch a lot enough true crime movies and documentaries, I put it together within the second week. So yeah, I been knew. It was no big shock to me," Ricky Starks said. [H/T - Fightful]

Ricky Starks addresses rumors of Mercedes Mone signing with AEW

Starks is one of the most talented stars on the roster. He is one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Big Bill.

While speaking with Gabby AF, The Absolute weighed in on the speculation of Mercedes Mone signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I keep hearing that and you know what? I ain’t seen her backstage so, I don’t know… I would rather tag with her than have a match with her… No [she couldn’t beat me]. She can’t beat me. No one can beat me," Ricky Starks said.

Expand Tweet

On the February 7 edition of Dynamite, Ricky Starks and Big Bill are scheduled to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Icon Sting and Darby Allin.

Do you think the champions will retain their titles in the upcoming match? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.