Current AEW star details scary spot in high-profile match featuring Chris Jericho

Sammy Guevara recently recalled his match featuring Chris Jericho at AEW Blood and Guts.

Guevara recently returned to Dynamite following his wedding to fellow AEW star Tay Melo (Tay Conti). The two are the current AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions.

The Spanish God and his wife are members of the heelish faction Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker) led by The Wizard himself.

Blackpool Combat Club, Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz defeated The Jericho Appreciation Society a few months ago in a Blood and Guts match.

The first Blood and Guts match, which took place last year between the now defunct faction The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, witnessed immense chaos among the competitors inside and outside the steel cage.

The match's conclusion led to MJF throwing the 51-year-old star off the top of the steel cage.

During a recent Highspots Sign-It-Live virtual autograph session, the 29-year-old star reflected on the 2021 match, citing how he attempted to get thrown off the cage. But that was deflected because The Wizard told him they could do whatever they wanted.

"I did try to get thrown off the cage in that first one. Because [Jericho] was taking it. But in the second one, Chris texted me and said 'We can do whatever you want this year.' And we saw what happened." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

AER @AllEliteRozay #AEW #AEW Rampage #AEW Dynamite #aewawards #AEW Dark #AEW AllOut #aewfightforever MVP: @IAmJericho : I don't care how old he is win or lose he's putting over the other guy some how some way on screen he has put over at least 20 wrestlers in 2022 alone #AEW #AEWRampage #AEWDynamite #aewawards #AEWDark #AEWAllOut #aewfightforever MVP: @IAmJericho : I don't care how old he is win or lose he's putting over the other guy some how some way on screen he has put over at least 20 wrestlers in 2022 alone https://t.co/xwOrtOcJyj

Tension seems to be brewing between Chris Jericho and fellow JAS member

This week on Dynamite, Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson clashed in a 2-out-of-3-falls match. This was The American Dragon's first match on his AEW return following an injury he suffered at Double or Nothing.

Danielson emerged triumphant in their bout. Following the match, the former WWE Champion extended a handshake to his opponent but was met by a vicious assault by Chris Jericho.

Garcia attempted to calm The Wizard down, much to his surprise.

Chris Jericho recently competed against Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship, instating his re-match clause from a couple of years ago.

Daniel Garcia even removed the term 'sports entertainer' from his social media bio. Thus, hinting at a potential departure from The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Would you like to see The Wizard face off against Daniel Garcia? Sounds off in the comments below.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi