Current AEW star has a one-word reaction to Bayley’s personal update

The 36-year-old is one of the most recognisable faces in the world of professional wrestling.

The 36-year-old is one of the most recognisable faces in the world of professional wrestling. She, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Mercedes Mone are informally known as The Four Horsewomen because of their time together in NXT.

Bayley has many friends in World Wrestling Entertainment. Recently, she, Sheamus, and Grayson Waller attended a Taylor Swift concert at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. This was an impromptu performance by the pop star. Interestingly, Bayley shared a few pictures from the show. The Role Model's post received hundreds of comments. Interestingly, AEW star Deonna Purrazzo also responded to the post.

See Purrazzo's response below:

Deonna Purrazzo's comment on Bayley's post. (Image via Bayley's Instagram handle)

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo has been a victim of body shaming

Deonna Purrazzo is a technical wizard. She is one of the best in-ring workers in the company, and Tony Khan has immense faith in her. Hopefully, she will win gold someday and have a memorable run with it. Unfortunately, like many other wrestlers, she has been a victim of body shaming.

In January 2024, The Virtuosa locked horns with Red Velvet on Collision. While this match delivered, some fans trolled the former Impact Knockouts Champion for her appearance. Interestingly, she hit back at the naysayers.

"I had a cry then I realized my worth is NOT determined by 1) my body 2) others perception of me. I am a 5x World Champion. I have worked with nearly every major company in the world. I am one of the greatest wrestlers in the world.....I have a husband who thinks I am beautiful whether I’m a size S or M. (I’ve never ever been a size S.) They are entitled to their opinion and I’m entitled to tell them to kiss this FAT a**," wrote the AEW star.

Deonna Purrazzo was once signed to WWE. Unfortunately, her run there was underwhelming and forgettable.

