Current AEW star being the person behind El Grande Americano, would have been "so cool," says ex-WWE employee

One of WWE's most successful recent gimmicks is El Grande Americano, which is portrayed by none other than American Made's Chad Gable. To pull it off, Gable wears a lucha mask and pretends he is Mexican. Fans are thoroughly enjoying this character and simply can't get enough of it.

Meanwhile, in AEW, Ricochet is having the best time of his career. He is a despicable heel and everytime he enters the arena, fans shower him with boos. He has been in amazing feuds in the Jacksonville-based company so far. In the past few months, the Human Highlight Reel's momentum has surged. Tony Khan will probably book him as a champion soon because the AEW star has certainly proved his worth.

In a recent Wrestling with Freddie podcast, both Jeff Dye and former WWE employee Freddie Prinze Jr. showered the AEW star with praise. Interestingly, according to Dye, Ricochet would have been the perfect candidate to portray El Grande Americano.

"I love him so much. And I think he is one of the greatest wrestlers. I wish he was doing the Grande Americano gimmick," he said.

Freddie Prinze Jr. agreed with Dye's statement.

"I would have loved that. That would be so cool," he said. [From 19:40 to 19:50]

WWE star R-Truth has no clue who El Grande Americano is

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, R-Truth said that El Grande Americano is not Chad Gable. In fact, he stated that he was unaware of the true identity of the reigning WWE Speed Champion.

"There’s been a lot of names thrown in the barrel. I don’t know who that is. I have no clue. It’s not me, it’s not Little Jimmy, too tall. I don’t think it’s Shorty G, too small," said R-Truth. [H/T 411 Mania]

Gable is having a wonderful 2025, and hopefully, El Grande Americano opens his career to greater things.

