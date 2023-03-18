Current AEW star reacts as their 'hard to watch' WWE documentary releases this weekend

An AEW star recently took to Twitter to share her reaction after watching the WWE documentary about her career.

The star in question, Saraya, was a major name in the Stamford-based Promotion in the past. Apart from making big moves in NXT, she also proved to be a needle mover on the main roster. The Anti-Diva went on to win the Divas title twice in the ensuing years.

While Saraya is currently in AEW, the Stamford-based Promotion still recognizes her as important enough to make a WWE Legends documentary on her. Taking to Twitter, the All Elite star spoke about her experience watching the documentary:

"Make sure you tune in Sunday!! From becoming Paige to becoming Saraya. I watched it. Cried 3 times. Very hard to watch back but man I love to see the healthy transformation. Incredible journey I’m forever thankful. Thank you @WWEonAE for still showing this."

You can check out the full tweet here:

The former WWE Superstar received a warm welcome in AEW during her debut

Given Saraya's star power from her time at the Stamford-based Promotion, it wasn't surprising to see that fans in AEW were ecstatic to have her join Tony Khan's roster.

The resounding pop she got from the audience had apparently 'blown' her away. She shared a tweet shortly after her debut thanking fans for their response as well as her real-life boyfriend Ronnie Radke:

"F***ing WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!!" tweeted @Saraya.

As of now, Saraya is part of a heel faction alongside Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her in AEW.

What are your thoughts about Saraya's AEW run? Share your comments down below!

