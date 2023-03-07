Current AEW star set to have legends documentary aired following time in WWE

A recently signed AEW star is set to have a documentary released about her WWE career on the road to WrestleMania.

WWE Legends is a popular series airing on the A&E Network that chronicles the careers of some of the most popular wrestlers of all time. A&E is set to air two one-hour episodes of the show on March 19th, one about Jerry "The King" Lawler and the other about former superstar Paige.

Paige, now known as Saraya in AEW, exited the promotion last year after they elected not to renew her contract. She returned to the ring at AEW Full Gear in 2022 and defeated Britt Baker. Saraya battled Jamie Hayter and Ruby Soho for the AEW Women's Championship last night at Revolution but came up short.

Twitter account Female Locker Room pointed out that the promotion is also set to air an episode of Rivals highlighting Trish Stratus and Lita on March 19th as well. March 19th is the 23rd anniversary of Stratus' debut with the promotion.

"PWInsider reports on March 19th, Paige will have a 1 hour episode of WWE Legends Biography. This is the same day WWE Rivals Trish Stratus vs Lita is slated to air. March 19th is also the 23rd anniversary of Trish Stratus’ WWE debut," tweeted Female Locker Room.

Former WWE Superstar Paige thanks fans following her debut in AEW

Saraya's run in All Elite Wrestling has been interesting thus far. She debuted to an incredible reaction from the crowd at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last year.

Since then, she has already turned heel and formed a stable with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. Shortly after her debut in AEW, Saraya took to Twitter to thank fans for the incredible reaction.

"F***ing WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!!" tweeted Saraya.

Paige's time in the company may have been short, but she certainly made an impact. The 30-year-old still has a lot left in the tank and it will be fascinating to see what she accomplishes for the rest of her wrestling career in AEW.

What are some of your favorite memories of Paige? Do you think the company should have re-signed her? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

