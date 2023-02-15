Current AEW star recalls backstage interaction with Bloodline member, says he doesn't "trust" him

Dax Harwood, a current AEW star who was previously a member of WWE's The Revival, recently made comments about a segment that involved The Bloodline members during his time in WWE.

FTR (fka The Revival) and The Usos had a heated rivalry in WWE in 2019. The two teams faced off in several matches over the course of the year, with both teams trading wins and losses.

During a recent episode of the FTR with Dax podcast, AEW star Dax Harwood spoke about an infamous segment involving The Usos secretly placing a spicy hot sauce called "Ucey Hot" in the tights of The Revival.

Harwood stated that he found the segment humorous and that he wanted to oversell it to prove that he and his partner were more than what people thought:

“It was hilarious then too. We thought it was funny. I knew going into it I was gonna make the absolute most that I could out of it. I wanted to oversell it. I wanted to show him like, 'Hey dude, we're more than what you think, and even if you're going to try to embarrass us until we leave, we're gonna have fun doing it.' And after that, as soon as we got to the back, the last thing we did on stage was I did this forward roll, and then I barrel-rolled all the way through the curtain to the back," said Harwood. [0:55 - 1:26]

The AEW star further stated that he received a standing ovation from the entire team, including Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman, whom he does not trust:

"We got to the back and stood up, we got a standing ovation from everybody, Vince included, and Paul Heyman, who I don't trust any more than I trust my dog to read the Bible when I go upstairs. He came up to us, and he gave us this hug, and he said, 'Oh, you always thought you were gonna get over by being a great wrestler, huh? You thought you were gonna get over by being a great wrestler.' He said, 'Now you're over with the man. Any point in advance.' I was like, 'Oh god, dude.'" [1:27 – 1:56]

AEW star jokingly mocks The Usos for recent achievements

Dax Harwood responded to Pro Wrestling Illustrated's announcement that The Usos were named the top tag team of the year.

The AEW star shared his reaction on Twitter and made a playful comment regarding whether the issue was written by Paul Heyman, who is currently a member of The Bloodline.

"Did Paul Heyman write this issue? ‘Cause this sh*t FULL of lies," wrote Dax Harwood.

AEW star Cash Wheeler took to Twitter to respond to the announcement that The Usos were named the top tag team of the year. Wheeler's tweet stated that FTR had been feeling "Ucey" since 2019. This indicates that The Revival had faced The Usos several times during their tenure in WWE and were aware of their abilities for quite some time.

