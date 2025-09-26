  • home icon
  Current champion takes shot at three major AEW names after a successful title defense

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 26, 2025 09:08 GMT
AEW stars mocked by champion. (Image via X/@AEW)
Six years ago, when AEW was founded, four young and upcoming stars were seen as the future of the company. These four stars were billed as the pillars of AEW who would go on to be the next big stars of the promotion and achieve greatness. The pillars in question were MJF, Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara.

It proved to be right, as all four of them went on to win major titles, both within and outside the promotion. However, only Sammy Guevara is a champion amongst all of them presently. The Spanish God is currently one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions and recently defended the title against The Von Erichs.

Following his victory against his former stablemates, Guevara took to Twitter [X] to mock the rest of the three pillars. He posted images from his successful title defense alongside Rush, accompanied by a mocking caption targeted at MJF, Darby Allin, and Jack Perry.

AEW star recently joined forces with La Facción Ingobernable

Sammy Guevara is a two-time ROH World Tag Team Champion now, earning his second reign with the title at last month's Death before Dishonour. He held the title for 378 days with Dustin Rhodes before the Natural suffered an injury, forcing them to vacate the belts.

Rhodes was also the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion with The Von Erichs as part of The Sons of Texas, but had to vacate those titles as well due to his injury. Guevara, who was also part of the stable as well, teamed with The Von Erichs to try and win the belts back, but were defeated by Shane Taylor Promotions at Death before Dishonor.

On the same night, Guevara partnered with Rush instead of one of The Von Erichs to win the ROH World Tag Team Championships. Following their win, they came out to confront the AEW star, but he instead turned heel and attacked the brothers, joining Rush's La Facción Ingobernable.

