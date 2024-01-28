Current WWE executive reveals Ric Flair's honest thoughts on his retirement storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's last match in the Stamford-based promotion took place in 2008.

Recently, WWE's Executive Director Bruce Prichard revealed how The Nature Boy felt about the bout.

The Nature Boy hand-picked Shawn Michaels as his final opponent for his retirement match at WrestleMania 24. Flair lost the match after Michaels successfully hit him with the 'Sweet Chin Music' following some emotional comments. The match is considered a classic, and fans argue to this day that it should have been the last match of Flair's career.

Speaking on his 'Something to Wrestle With' Podcast, Bruce Prichard recalled Flair's retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

“I think you can stretch it out for years if you want it to. Number roll career, it wrestled everybody. So, was there everybody else? Let him wrestle no matter who he did. It was always going to be involved. You could have done it for five years.”

Prichard further revealed what Flair thought of the idea:

“I think it depends on what day of the week you would talk to Ric. Sometimes Ric would love it. Sometimes Ric would hate it.” [H/T:WrestlingHeadlines]

Bruce Prichard also spoke about the brains behind Ric Flair's WWE retirement storyline

WWE veteran Bruce Prichard gave more details about what went down behind the scenes of Ric Flair's retirement match at WrestleMania 24 in 2008.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle With podcast, Prichard revealed that Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair were both involved in the creative direction for the storyline.

“I think it was a combination of both. I think that I think Ric kind of felt that it was time that he wanted to do some other things, but I don’t think that he really, you know, really wanted to, to wind down per see, and I think that decision was made for him to do it in the biggest way that you possibly could and a huge stadium full of people that are, you know, watching a classic match, he gets a guy who emulated his career around Ric Flair.”

Many thought that WrestleMania 24 would be Ric Flair's last match ever. However, The Nature Boy returned to the squared circle shortly after in 2009 and also competed for TNA Wrestling from 2010 to 2012. Flair also competed in a match in 2022, where he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

