"You're crazier than Mick Foley" - Top AEW star received unexpected message from Ric Flair

A top AEW star has talked about receiving an unexpected suggestion from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

While speaking to Rock 106.1, Darby Allin revealed that the 16-time world champion had recently offered him advice regarding his in-ring work. Flair was introduced in AEW as President Tony Khan's retirement present for Sting en route to his final match at Revolution 2024. The Nature Boy has since accompanied the Icon and his partner Allin in their tag team matches.

Allin is a former TNT Champion and has earned the respect of viewers for his daredevil antics, incredibly polished skills in the ring, and outspoken loyalty to the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he has also received a lot of cautionary messages from fans, veterans, and well-wishes for the same reason, a subject he even brought up in his promo on the Januar 24 episode of Dynamite.

In the interview, Allin talked about Flair asking him to slow down in the ring, comparing him to hardcore legend Mick Foley. Allin further stated that despite the risks he takes, he feels physically well, much to the surprise of another veteran, Diamond Dallas Page:

"Ric Flair, a couple weeks ago, he came up to me and is like, 'Darby, you need to slow down.' I'm like, 'Wait, what?' 'You're crazier than Mick Foley.' I'm like, 'Getting advice from Ric Flair?' What's funny is, people don't know how great I feel physically. I feel amazing, like nothing hurts. DDP also, he's like, 'We have to put you in a lab. They have to test you out and see what's going on because you're not human.' I feel amazing. I won't stop doing it. Sorry for anybody trying to give me advice, all the people out there telling me to slow down. I can't and I won't," Darby said. [H/T, Fightful]

The duo of Sting and Allin are undefeated as a tag team and are set to take on Big Bill and Absolute Ricky Starks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the February 7, 2024, episode of Dynamite.

AEW star claims to have nearly suffered a career-threatening injury on Dynamite

A major AEW star spoke about having a close shave after almost sustaining a career-threatening injury on Dynamite.

On the Homecoming 2024 edition of the flagship show, Darby Allin and his tag partner Sting defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs of the Don Callis Family in a Tornado Tag match. In a particularly brutal spot in the bout, Hobbs and Takeshita swung Allin and tossed him across the ring. Allin landed very dangerously on his neck near the ropes.

In an interview with KSDK, Allin revealed that the bump had nearly caused him to suffer a broken neck, although the incident does not seem to have affected one of the Four Pillars of AEW very seriously:

"Last week, I almost broke my neck. I was in town, I saw this arch, and I kind of wanted to jump off of it. I never get nervous because I embrace going to the hospital. I live at the hospital. The beauty of AEW to me is they let me do everything inside and outside the ring. For good or bad, they let me be me," - said Allin. [Via X]

Expand Tweet

Allin will be Sting's partner in his final match against the Young Bucks at Revolution on March 3, 2024. Whether the match will be contested for the AEW World Tag Team Championships depends on whether he and the Icon can defeat the defending champions, Big Bill and Ricky Starks, on the upcoming February 7 edition of Dynamite.

Will the Young Bucks succeed in retiring Sting at Revolution? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.