Darby Allin finally spills the beans on CM Punk's backstage behavior in AEW

Darby Allin has shared his views on CM Punk's backstage issues in AEW during his recent interview. The Best in the World was fired by the Tony Khan-led company in 2023.

Ad

CM Punk stunned the world back in 2021 when he finally made his return to professional wrestling in AEW. His first match in the promotion pitted him against Darby Allin, whom the Straight-Edge Superstar defeated at that year's All Out pay-per-view. Despite having an exciting start in the company, Punk's tenure in All Elite Wrestling was marred by multiple backstage controversies and even physical skirmishes, the last of which cost him his employment, as Tony Khan announced his termination in 2023 after his All In: London scuffle with Jack Perry.

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Darby Allin spoke about the AEW locker room being in much better shape after cutting out "egotistical wrestlers" who refused to lose. When Helwani brought up CM Punk's name as a controversial ex-All Elite Wrestling figure who might fit the bill, the face-painted star clarified that the former World Champion's issues in the company were his own and had nothing to do with winning, losing, and putting people over. He also spoke about how some talents are better suited for promotions outside of AEW.

Ad

"No, Punk's, the whole Punk thing was just his own thing, it wasn't about wanting to win or lose. That's the thing. And honestly, I feel like at the end of day, some people work better in WWE, some people work better in [All Elite Wrestling], some people work better in TNA, some people work better in MLW, New Japan, that's the beauty of it."

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Punk is currently signed with WWE and is in pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship, which right now is in the grasp of his nemesis, Seth Rollins.

Darby Allin is set for a major confrontation on AEW Dynamite

The October 15 edition of Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite will air from Kansas City's Cable Dahmer Arena. The episode is set to feature a face-to-face confrontation between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley, following on the heels of the former TNT Champion almost setting The Death Riders on fire last week on Title Tuesday. Furthermore, after his ambush on The One True King at the recent New York Comic Con.

Ad

Announcement for Darby Allin's upcoming confrontation with Jon Moxley [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

Allin and Mox will do fight this coming Saturday at WrestleDream 2025 in an "I Quit" match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences