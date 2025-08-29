"Dare you to show up" - Mercedes Mone openly challenges 2-time WWE champion to join AEW

AEW champion Mercedes Mone recently challenged a former WWE champion and wrestling legend to face her at an iconic venue. The latter is none other than Jazz, who incidentally had made an appearance for the Tony Khan-led promotion many years ago. Mercedes Mone was in action this past weekend at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, where she defended her TBS Championship against three other opponents - All Elite star Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone and Stardom's Bozilla - in a four-way title match. The CEO managed to survive the bout and continue her reign by rolling up Persephone for the win. Mercedes' quest for gold has earned her success outside of All Elite Wrestling as well, as the erstwhile Sasha Banks acquired the PTW and Bestya Women's Championships last month in Poland, and more recently obtained the DW Scottish Women's Championship in London, England. &quot;Nine Belts&quot; Mone celebrated her titles and accomplishments this very week live on AEW Dynamite in the legendary 2300 Arena. Interestingly, Mercedes took to X/Twitter a while earlier to issue a challenge to ECW and WWE legend Jazz, inviting her to a showdown at the iconic venue where All Elite Wrestling is currently holding a residency. &quot;Dare you to show up @2300Arena and get a taste of [Money Mouth Face emoji],&quot; wrote Mone.Check out Mercedes Mone's tweet below:Jazz is best known for her pioneering work in WWE in the early 2000s, where she competed against and feuded with the likes of Trish Stratus, Jacquelin, Gail Kim and Mickie James. She has also made appearances in promotions like TNA, Chikara, NWA and Shine Wrestling. In fact, she even took part in the Women's Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out 2019. AEW's Mercedes Mone wants to break a wrestling legend's recordThis week on Wednesday Night Dynamite, Mercedes Mone celebrated her TBS Title retention at Forbidden Door 2025. She also exhibited the eight other championship belts that she currently holds, and revealed that her ambition was to break the legendary Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten belts at the same time. To that end, she warned champions from around the world, informing them that their titles were not safe. Mercedes Mone disclosed her new goal on Dynamite this week [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X/Twitter]Mone also sent a message to her rival Alex Windsor, promising to send her to the hospital alongside her husband Will Ospreay, who is reportedly set to undergo neck surgery.