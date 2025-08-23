"I don't care," "Belts used to mean something in wrestling"- Fans erupt in anger after Mercedes Mone wins yet another title

Mercedes Mone has acquired yet another championship belt outside of AEW. Wrestling fans are now sharing their reactions to the same on social media. The self-proclaimed CEO of Professional Wrestling suffered a major setback in All Elite Wrestling last month at All In : Texas, where she failed to unseat Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, suffering her first singles loss in the company. However, she did not take long to bounce back, spending her time away from All Elite programming to add two new international titles to her collection - the PTW Women's Championship and the Bestya Women's Championship. This past Friday, at RevPro's 13-Year Anniversary Show, Mercedes took part in a title for title match in which she defeated Emersyn Jayne to expand her catalogue of gold even further, becoming the DW Scottish Women's Champion. Fans flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Mercedes Mone continuing her belt collecting journey. A number of users speculated on how the erstwhile Sasha Banks will eventually drop her titles, while others pointed out how she has not defended some of the championships she has won recently. The comments also debated whether the sheer number of belts Mercedes currently holds ultimately ends up devaluing them. Brady Buchanan @Commander_BradyLINKI don't care. 😑2Dee @2Dee4everLINKBelts used to mean something in wrestling. What happened?matthew gold @mvg512LINKHow many title defenses has she had smh 🤦🏻glui2001 @glui2001LINKWhat's the payoff here I wonder? ...in terms of her booking and well as all the other promotions?BlackLiq @BlackLiqLINKI think she’s incredible but having 9 belts means losing 9 beltsNeal☆Pretty Boy☆Thomas @NealPrettyBoyLINKThats insane she is going to set a championship recordIt remains to be seen when &quot;Nine Belts Mone&quot; will finally be done with her ongoing championship expedition. Mercedes Mone was in action this week on AEW DynamiteMercedes Mone was featured this week on AEW Dynamite in Glasgow, Scotland. The Boss, as she was once known, teamed up with her former rival Athena to take on Toni Storm and Alex Windsor in tag team action. Despite their past issues, Mone and The Fallen Goddess successfully defeated The Timeless One and her &quot;Iron Willed&quot; teammate in the OVO Hydro. Mercedes will defend her TBS Championship in a four-way match at Forbidden Door 2025. Her opponents for the bout are Windsor (representing All Elite Wrestling), CMLL star Persephone and Stardom up-and-comer Bozilla.