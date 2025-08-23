  • home icon
  "I don't care," "Belts used to mean something in wrestling"- Fans erupt in anger after Mercedes Mone wins yet another title

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 23, 2025 14:46 GMT
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has acquired yet another championship belt outside of AEW. Wrestling fans are now sharing their reactions to the same on social media.

The self-proclaimed CEO of Professional Wrestling suffered a major setback in All Elite Wrestling last month at All In : Texas, where she failed to unseat Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, suffering her first singles loss in the company. However, she did not take long to bounce back, spending her time away from All Elite programming to add two new international titles to her collection - the PTW Women's Championship and the Bestya Women's Championship.

Trending

This past Friday, at RevPro's 13-Year Anniversary Show, Mercedes took part in a title for title match in which she defeated Emersyn Jayne to expand her catalogue of gold even further, becoming the DW Scottish Women's Champion.

Fans flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Mercedes Mone continuing her belt collecting journey. A number of users speculated on how the erstwhile Sasha Banks will eventually drop her titles, while others pointed out how she has not defended some of the championships she has won recently. The comments also debated whether the sheer number of belts Mercedes currently holds ultimately ends up devaluing them.

It remains to be seen when "Nine Belts Mone" will finally be done with her ongoing championship expedition.

Mercedes Mone was in action this week on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone was featured this week on AEW Dynamite in Glasgow, Scotland. The Boss, as she was once known, teamed up with her former rival Athena to take on Toni Storm and Alex Windsor in tag team action. Despite their past issues, Mone and The Fallen Goddess successfully defeated The Timeless One and her "Iron Willed" teammate in the OVO Hydro.

Mercedes will defend her TBS Championship in a four-way match at Forbidden Door 2025. Her opponents for the bout are Windsor (representing All Elite Wrestling), CMLL star Persephone and Stardom up-and-comer Bozilla.

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
