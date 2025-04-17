Dax Harwood breaks silence after AEW suspends FTR

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR were recently suspended by All Elite Wrestling. Harwood has now reacted to the suspension on social media.

Ad

At the AEW Dynasty PPV event, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler shockingly turned heel on their then-friend Cope after failing to win the AEW World Trios Championship. The duo took out The Rated-R Superstar with a massive Con-Chair-To, which has kept him out till now. At last week's Collision, FTR attempted to assault veteran commentator Tony Schiavone. However, he was saved by Nigel McGuinness.

In the latest edition of Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced that FTR had been suspended by the company for a week. Later, on his Instagram stories, Dax Harwood reacted to the suspension by claiming he was "already suspended!"

Ad

Trending

Dax Harwood responds to FTR's suspension via his Instagram story.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Cash Wheeler comments on FTR's heel turn at AEW Dynasty

During the buildup of FTR's heel turn, Dax Harwood was visibly frustrated with both Cope and Cash Wheeler. At Dynasty, Cash also embraced the dark side and shocked fans.

Ad

During last week's episode of Collision, Wheeler explained his actions. He admitted that Cope was his friend long before he knew Dax Harwood. However, his tag team partner spoke some sense into him, eventually leading to FTR's heel turn.

"What happened Sunday that wasn’t an easy decision for me. And despite what you may think, it was not premeditated. Cope was my friend before I even knew Dax Harwood. But the more Dax talked, the more it pi**ed me off because I needed him to be wrong. The more I watched, the more I understood that Adam Copeland only cared about himself," he said. [H/T: AllEliteWrestling.com]

Ad

We will have to wait and see how All Elite Wrestling plans on bringing Cope back to battle Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More