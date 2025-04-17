Dax Harwood breaks silence after AEW suspends FTR

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Apr 17, 2025 16:06 GMT
Dax Harwood is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion [image source: AEW IG]
Dax Harwood is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion! [Images from AEW's IG]

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR were recently suspended by All Elite Wrestling. Harwood has now reacted to the suspension on social media.

Ad

At the AEW Dynasty PPV event, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler shockingly turned heel on their then-friend Cope after failing to win the AEW World Trios Championship. The duo took out The Rated-R Superstar with a massive Con-Chair-To, which has kept him out till now. At last week's Collision, FTR attempted to assault veteran commentator Tony Schiavone. However, he was saved by Nigel McGuinness.

In the latest edition of Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced that FTR had been suspended by the company for a week. Later, on his Instagram stories, Dax Harwood reacted to the suspension by claiming he was "already suspended!"

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Dax Harwood responds to FTR&#039;s suspension via his Instagram story.
Dax Harwood responds to FTR's suspension via his Instagram story.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Cash Wheeler comments on FTR's heel turn at AEW Dynasty

During the buildup of FTR's heel turn, Dax Harwood was visibly frustrated with both Cope and Cash Wheeler. At Dynasty, Cash also embraced the dark side and shocked fans.

Ad

During last week's episode of Collision, Wheeler explained his actions. He admitted that Cope was his friend long before he knew Dax Harwood. However, his tag team partner spoke some sense into him, eventually leading to FTR's heel turn.

"What happened Sunday that wasn’t an easy decision for me. And despite what you may think, it was not premeditated. Cope was my friend before I even knew Dax Harwood. But the more Dax talked, the more it pi**ed me off because I needed him to be wrong. The more I watched, the more I understood that Adam Copeland only cared about himself," he said. [H/T: AllEliteWrestling.com]
Ad

youtube-cover

We will have to wait and see how All Elite Wrestling plans on bringing Cope back to battle Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

About the author
Muhammad Hamza

Muhammad Hamza

Twitter icon

Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.

Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications