WWE Hall of Famer sends a message for Cope (fka Edge) following AEW setback

At AEW Dynasty, Rated-FTR (FTR and Cope) locked horns with the Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta. Fans seemingly enjoyed this match, but in the end, the Death Riders retained the AEW World Trios Championships. Interestingly, after its conclusion, FTR brutally attacked the Rated R Superstar, turning heel in the process.

AEW recently announced that due to Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood's actions, Adam Copeland will be out indefinitely. It can not be said when the former WWE star will return but it appears as if he is not coming back anytime soon. Nevertheless, his wife/WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix sent him a message on her Instagram story.

This message was related to her husband's love for the NHL team, Toronto Maple Leafs.

"Find a man that looks at you the way my husband looks at the @mapleleafs," read Phoenix's message.

Beth Phoenix sends a message to her husband. (Image via the Glamazon's Instagram)

The former Edge is reportedly a massive supporter of the Toronto Maple Leafs. This Canadian hockey team is thriving this year and is one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

FTR's Cash Wheeler explained why he attacked Adam Copeland at AEW Dynasty

On the recent episode of Collision, Cash Wheeler explained the purpose of his heel turn. He said that although it took him a while, he realized that the former Edge only cared about himself. Furthermore, he revealed that his attack on his real-life friend was not premeditated.

"What happened Sunday, that wasn’t an easy decision for me. And despite what you may think, it was not premeditated. Cope was my friend before I even knew Dax Harwood. But the more Dax talked, the more it pissed me off because I needed him to be wrong. The more I watched, the more I understood that Adam Copeland only cared about himself," said Wheeler. [H/T All Elite Wrestling's official website]

FTR are former two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. They joined the company from WWE in 2020.

