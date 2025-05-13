Dax Harwood is disappointed with offensive chants from AEW fans: "What did I ever do to deserve this?"

The most recent episode of AEW Collision closed with a brutal, high-octane singles match between Dax Harwood and Daniel Garcia. The bout enthralled fans and even compelled the commentary team to describe it as an “incredible main event” and a “freaking fight.”
However, beyond the in-ring physicality, the match was marked by an intense crowd reaction against Dax that left one half of FTR visibly rattled, and he later expressed his disappointment on social media.
The match in itself had some amazing spots, with Harwood hitting a high-angle back DDT and a Belly-to-Back Suplex that nearly got him the win. Daniel Garcia, on the other hand, egged on by the crowd, responded with multiple Dragon Tamer attempts and a trio of avalanche Superplexes, leaving the commentators stunned.
However, the chants toward Harwood were extremely hostile, with fans shouting, “F**k you, Dax” during the bout. The match ended in a no-contest after Nigel McGuinness, who had earlier been slapped by the FTR member, attacked Dax. He stood tall with Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic in the ring, while FTR scrambled to the back. Earlier today, Harwood took to X and expressed his disappointment at the hostility.
“What did I ever do to deserve this from the AEW fans? Seriously. I’ve broken my body for you for 5 [sic] years & this is what I get? This generation of wrestling fans are [sic] cooked!” he wrote.
He even posted a reel on Instagram, doubling down on those fans. You can watch that post here.
Watch the Collision main event here:
Dax Harwood had another fan-related incident on AEW Collision
On a night where Dax Harwood already found himself targeted by loud, profane chants from the crowd, the FTR member had a peculiar incident with a fan.
During the intense main event between Harwood and Garcia, things took a weird turn outside the ring when a female fan near the barricade reportedly called Dax “juicy!” Harwood immediately snapped back, calling her a "sick freak!"
Harwood is portraying a heel character in AEW at the moment, and his strained relationship with the audience may just be playing into his act. It will be interesting to see if he gains more heat from fans after his latest social media outburst.