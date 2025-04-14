Dax Harwood flaunts Cope's bloodstains after brutal AEW attack

Dax Harwood recently posted photos of a massive victory after taking out Cope at Dynasty. The recent episode of Collision was important for FTR, as they explained to the fans why they decimated their long-time friends.
Daniel Garcia, who had been a long-time ally, also tried to interfere in their business. FTR's next victims were the Red Death's close friends, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.
FTR turning on Cope at Dynasty was one of the most shocking moments of the year. Despite being friends for more than a decade, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions decided that they no longer needed the help of The Rated-R Superstar.
They even tried to attack Tony Schiavone on the latest edition of Collision, as the latter was furious about FTR's actions and brought up Dax Harwood's daughter. Later that night, the duo faced Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. After a bloody bout, Dax and Cash picked up a massive victory for the first time since their heel turn.
Recently, Dax Harwood took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a picture of Daddy Magic's blood on his hands. The former AEW champion was also celebrating his Collision victory.
"All in a day’s work," he wrote.
Check out the tweet here.
AEW recently provided an update on Cope
Cope was brutally attacked and his neck was particularly targeted by FTR at the recent pay-per-view. He had to retire from in-ring competition a few years ago due to severe neck injuries and his comeback was seen as a miracle by many.
Two piledrivers, a Shatter Machine, and a Conchairto were delivered to ambush the former TNT Champion. Following the two-on-one attack, he was stretchered out of the arena.
On Dynamite this week, the commentators announced that The Rated-R Superstar will be out of action 'indefinitely'.
It remains to be seen how the former TNT Champion gets his payback on Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.