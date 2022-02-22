Former WWE star sends a heartfelt message to AEW's Dax Harwood

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler claim to be the greatest tag team in modern professional wrestling.

The duo plays into an older style of wrestling that pays homage to the likes of Bret Hart and the Four Horsemen. They exist as a stark comparison to modern wrestling and its tendency to go for flips and suicide dives before locking up.

Harwood recently spoke about his trials and tribulations on an episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette. The former AEW Tag Team Champion opened up about his battles with anxiety and caught the attention of former WWE star Lince Dorado. Dorado took to Twitter to show his support for Harwood.

Lince Dorado @LuchadorLD twitter.com/reneepaquette/… Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette @thevolumesports A huge thank you to @DaxFTR for coming on and telling his story. Lots to get into in this episode. We talk some real life stuff- anxiety, body image, family, his relationship with @CashWheelerFTR . Listen to this one. It’s a whole other side of Dax@thevolumesports A huge thank you to @DaxFTR for coming on and telling his story. Lots to get into in this episode. We talk some real life stuff- anxiety, body image, family, his relationship with @CashWheelerFTR. Listen to this one. It’s a whole other side of Dax ❤️⚡️@thevolumesports https://t.co/GbUQqgQFut My dude @DaxFTR I got a lot of respect for. Family man first, PROFESSIONAL wrestler at his core. My dude @DaxFTR I got a lot of respect for. Family man first, PROFESSIONAL wrestler at his core. 💨 twitter.com/reneepaquette/…

Dorado was a part of the tag team Lucha House Party in WWE. He and Dax Harwood have faced off in WWE, so the athletes have some history. Lince has not appeared in any major promotions since being released in 2021.

Dax Harwood doesn't agree with AEW's ranking system

AEW is the only major wrestling promotion to utilize a ranking system for its championships. Wrestlers have different positions depending on how well they perform and their win/loss ratio.

Harwood recently took to Twitter to call out the rating system and question why FTR were barely in the top five.

FTR's appearances on AEW television have been limited lately, and the duo has taken some major losses against the likes of CM Punk. As a result, fans of the tag team have been critical of their booking.

This is because FTR were one of the most well-received teams in the promotion after their debut. They were a major part of Hangman Page's acclaimed storyline and even captured tag team gold. FTR have vowed to have a second championship run in 2022.

Dax Harwood also allegedly remains in close contact with quite a number of WWE legends. A fact he pointed out when a troll commented on the above Tweet. Harwood sarcastically invited the troll to tell all the legends who praised the team that they were wrong too.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see where the former champions go from this point onwards.

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell