Dax Harwood says female WWE SmackDown Superstar was his daughter's favorite wrestler

Dax Harwood is a proud father to his nine-year-old daughter, Finley Gray, who notably made her debut in the promotion during All Out 2022. While Finley's possible future in wrestling is still far off, Dax claims she's already been following Liv Morgan.

Harwood left WWE for AEW when Liv Morgan was still simply a tag team competitor. Since then, the star has quickly re-established herself as not just a singles competitor but one of the top female stars in WWE.

During the latest episode of his FTR with Dax Harwood, the star recalled how different Liv Morgan is compared to the young wrestler he last witnessed three years ago.

"She was my daughter’s favorite wrestler for a very long time. She is completely fearless. Watching from the eyes of someone who saw her last three years ago? Completely different person. Completely different performer." [53:14 onward]

Liv Morgan recently competed in this year's WWE Elimination Chamber, and while she didn't walk away with a guaranteed shot at the RAW Women's Championship, she still seemed positive as she teased fans to keep watching.

Dax Harwood believes that Liv Morgan always strived for greatness

Despite his booking in AEW leading FTR to hardly be showcased in the promotion, Dax Harwood is still considered a veteran of the industry. Outside of big promotions, the star has wrestled in numerous promotions since 2005.

During the same episode, Harwood also noted that Morgan stood out to him amongst all the young stars he saw in WWE.

"When I was there she was still very, very young and young in the business but there weren’t too many guys and girls who wanted to make it as much as her. She wanted to be better, she wanted to be the champion, [and] as long as I’ve known her she’s wanted to be great." [52:45 onward]

With all the rumors surrounding FTR's future in All Elite Wrestling, Dax might just make his way back to WWE, where he could see Liv Morgan's wrestling evolution.

