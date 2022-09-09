"She knows who she is" - WWE legend believes current RAW Superstar reminds of AEW star Chris Jericho

Reflecting upon Bayley's new persona, Diamond Dallas Page has drawn comparisons with AEW stalwart Chris Jericho.

After spending 12 months on the sidelines, Bayley made her much-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam 2022. The multi-time women's champion returned with a newly found attitude, adding new dimensions to her previous heel run.

The Role Model took the world by storm by emerging on the ramp with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Collectively known as Damage CTRL, the trio defeated the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at Clash at the Castle.

Ever since her return, the former NXT champion has been earning laurels for fine-tuning her heel character on unseen notes.

Speaking on DDP's Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page lauded Bayley for refreshing her character, comparing her to the legendary Chris Jericho:

“It’s like she wrestled three weeks ago, two weeks ago. She went out there, that girl I mean, if you go all the way back to how they brought her in, you know with, like, the biggest I’m so happy to be here. And that was a shoot, I’m sure, to a certain degree, but that girl is going through one transit like she’s almost Chris Jericho-ish with some of her reinventions of herself, you know, and I love it," said DDP. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

The WWE Hall of Famer further weighed in on the former RAW Women's Champion's character acumen and portrayal:

"She knows who she is. And she went out there and if she was doubting herself, I never saw it, you know? And I think that having Dakota Kai there with her was a big deal too because they weren’t up together you know, and Bayley got that pop way sooner,” he added.

Top AEW star questioned Bayley's Role Model moniker

As you have seen, interactions between top stars of distinct rival promotions often spells a win-win for fans. Time and again, AEW and WWE performers have engaged in banter, camaraderie and call-outs.

Appearing on Not Just Football, former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker D.M.D. called out Bayley for a confrontation once she's recovered from injury:

"If she’s anything like me: I turned a new page when I came back from my injury. I want to square up against her. Bayley! A role-model? I don’t think so. Cross over to my side, Forbidden Door, right? Can you keep up with the D.M.D? " said Baker.

At Clash at the Castle, the Role Model became the first woman to successfully pin the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the last 10 months.

On the other hand, Dr. Britt Baker recently competed in a four-way match at All Out pay-per-veiw against Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Jamie Hayter to Crown the Interim AEW Women's Champion, Baker was unsuccessful in capturing the title.

What's your take on Bayley drawing inspiration from Chris Jericho as far as character grasp is concerned? Sound off in the comment section below!

