"Mox ain't going anywhere" - WWE Hall of Famer on Seth Rollins namedropping Jon Moxley on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his view on Seth Rollins, referencing AEW star Jon Moxley during his promo on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Rollins and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns engaged in a verbal battle at last Friday's show ahead of their clash at Royal Rumble 2021. At one point in the segment, Rollins namedropped Moxley, saying he and the AEW star always had Reigns' back during their time in The Shield, just like The Usos do now.

As expected, this led to a lot of chatter on social media as WWE usually refrains from mentioning past performers on live TV. Speaking on the latest episode of The Bro Show, DDP stated that Moxley's mention on SmackDown was a sign of WWE evolving with changing times.

However, the former WCW Champion then clarified that one mustn't assume this would lead to Jon Moxley's return to WWE. DDP feels that the AEW star left the global juggernaut for a reason and won't be turning back anytime soon.

"I think what used to be WWE is not what it is going forward. I think whoever is controlling the writing there is growing. Mox ain't going anywhere. He just came back to AEW, and he left (WWE) for a reason. I don't know him, but I listened to what he said when he left on Talk is Jericho. A lot of what he was talking about, I have gone through. He was the third man on that totem pole (The Shield), and he created his own mission statement in AEW. So I think it's just smart for WWE to cross through," said Diamond Dallas Page.

Seth Rollins revealed Jon Moxley's mention on SmackDown was scripted

In a recent interview, Rollins disclosed that Moxley's reference on WWE SmackDown was an "easter egg" for fans of The Shield. The former WWE Champion stated that he didn't want to turn a blind eye to the stable's history, of which Jon Moxley was an integral part.

"It's just an easter egg, I think, for some of the fans that have enjoyed [The Shield] and stuck around, followed us for years and stuff like that. I'm not going to sit here and ignore that history, I'm going to bring that up because I think that's important. And I think people who care about that appreciate it. It's one of those things where it was on the tip of my tongue, it made sense, so it came," said Seth Rollins.

Though there's little scope for AEW and WWE to work together anytime soon, it's great to see performers embracing the history and not hesitate to make relevant references to contextualize storylines.

What do you make of Seth Rollins recalling The Shield's history and mentioning Jon Moxley on live TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

