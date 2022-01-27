Seth Rollins reveals why he mentioned Jox Moxley on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins named dropped AEW wrestler Jon Moxley (fka as Dean Ambrose in WWE) on SmackDown last week and has now commented on why he did. He believes it is always good to reference the essential parts of a story regardless of where the star is right now.

Rollins was delivering a promo on SmackDown this past week when he mentioned Moxley. He claimed the duo carried Roman Reigns during their time together in The Shield and compared it to Bloodline (Jimmy and Jey Uso) carrying the Universal Champion right now.

While speaking with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Rollins said:

"It's an just an easter egg, I think, for some of the fans that have enjoyed [The Shield] and stuck around, followed us for years and stuff like that. It would be very easy to tell the story of The Tribal Chief versus The Visionary, that's a simple story and obvious for those who watch on a weekly basis but if you follow the industry and you pay attention and you know where we came from, you know there was a third guy in the mix."

"I'm not going to sit here and ignore that history, I'm going to bring that up because I think that's important. And I think people who care about that appreciate it. It's one of those things where it was on the tip of my tongue, it made sense, so it came."

Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns set for WWE Royal Rumble

This Saturday, Seth Rollins will clash with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The two have a long history, not only as teammates, but as rivals as well. The Visionary, as seen in WrestleMania 31 and the 2016 Money in the Bank, has always proved to be a thorn in Reigns' side.

The former Shield members will battle for the title at Royal Rumble and Rollins believes it is a WrestleMania main event worthy match.

"This is a WrestleMania main event calibre match, no question. I definitely think we're going to kick WrestleMania season off the right way. It's always going to be me and Roman. It's always going to come down to me and Roman. In many ways, we are the biggest two stars in WWE in this generation and I think fans have been clamouring for this match."

Who do you think will win on Saturday? Will Roman Reigns keep his title, or will Seth Rollins finally end the The Tribal Chief's historic unbeaten streak?

