"Dean Ambrose back at WM40 costing Cody and joining the Bloodline“ - WWE Universe reacts to Jon Moxley’s new look

The WWE Universe has reacted to Jon Moxley's new look and come up with conjecture regarding a potential WrestleMania XL appearance.

The Purveyor of Violence has consistently been presented as one of the most dominant wrestlers in the Jacksonville-based promotion. While he is a singles competitor, Moxley has established himself in the tag team division in recent months as a member of The Blackpool Combat Club.

The former WWE Champion is currently in Mexico to compete at the CMLL event Homenaje a Dos Leyendas 2024. Moxley will team with fellow BCC members Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson along with Matt Sydal, who replaced the injured fourth member of the group, Wheeler Yuta.

The four men are scheduled to take on Blue Panther, Mistico, Ultimo Guerrero, and Volador Jr. inside Arena Mexico, continuing the cross-promotional feud between AEW talent and stars from the Mexico City-based promotion.

Upon arriving at Mexico, Jon Moxley revealed a new look complete with a shaven head. He also promised to unleash violence in the upcoming blockbuster tag team bout.

Fans shared their reactions to Moxley's latest appearance. One user pointed the resemblance between Moxley and The Rock, speculating that the Ace of The World could show at WrestleMania XL to potentially join forces with former Shield member Roman Reigns, and cost Cody Rhodes on Night Two of The Show of Shows. Comparisons were also made with Stone Cold, Adam Pearce, and WWE Creative Head Triple H.

AEW announces Katsuyori Shibata as WWE star Jon Moxley's replacement for Collision bout

Jon Moxley was last seen in an All Elite Wrestling ring at Revolution 2024, where he and Claudio Castagnoli successfully defeated FTR in tag team competition. Moxley has not appeared on AEW TV since.

The Death Rider's absence from the Tony Khan-led company was later explained by reports which suggested that he was expected to take time away from television after the pay-per-view on March 3, 2024.

The Lunatic Fringe is currently poised for action in Arena Mexico at a CMLL event. He is also reportedly scheduled to perform in Japan afterward. Moxley's hiatus from All Elite Wrestling seemed to have left his faction members in the Blackpool Combat Club one ally short in their recent feud against Lance Archer and The Righteous.

Claudio Castagnoli faced The Murderhawk Monster in an evenly-matched contest on the March 16, 2024 episode of Collision. The former WWE United States Champion would be robbed of a victory due to interference from Vincent and Dutch. The Righteous and Archer continued to beat down Castagnoli and eventually, Danielson until Katsuyori Shibata arrived to make the save.

During the recent episode of Dynamite, it was revealed that The Wrestler would team up with Danielson and Castagnoli to take on Lance Archer and The Righteous on an upcoming episode of Collision.

Bryan Danielson will face Will Ospreay in a dream match at AEW Dynasty 2024.

