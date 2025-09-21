  • home icon
Death Riders member continues to haunt AEW star following title win at All Out 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 21, 2025 04:30 GMT
AEW Death Riders
AEW star haunted by Death Riders (Source-Claudio on X)

A member of the Death Riders continues to approach a new champion who got crowned at AEW All Out 2025. The dominant faction has been haunting the top star for quite a while.

The AEW star Kris Statlander is still being haunted by the Death Riders member, Wheeler Yuta. Over the past few months, Statlander has been approached by Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley, as they seemingly want to recruit Kris in their faction. However, Statlander has constantly refused to join the faction.

At All Out 2025, Kris Statlander shocked everyone by winning the AEW Women's World Championship from Toni Storm in a four-way encounter also involving Jamie Hayter and Thekla. Following her first-ever Women's World title win, Statlander shared her picture with the title on her Instagram handle.

Wheeler Yuta took notice of Kris' Instagram post and tried to play mind games with her yet again by commenting the following under the post:

"Nice pin!"
AEW Champion on Jon Moxley commending her on TV

While Wheeler Yuta has constantly been in AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander's ear, Jon Moxley also had some kind words for Kris when he approached her during a backstage segment a few months back.

Speaking on Grapsody recently, Statlander said that Yuta's words are not her cup of tea, but she appreciates Moxley saying kind words for her on TV:

"When a former World Champion, sort of the top guy in our company, is going out of his way to say a few kind words to you, I don’t know if it’s necessarily a bad thing or if it’s ill-advised to maybe listen to what a top guy has to say to you. So that’s all I will say on the matter.”

While Kris Statlander has reached the top of the All Elite women's division by winning the Women's World title, her subtle story with the Death Riders continues. Fans will have to wait and see if Statlander ends up joining the dominant faction.

