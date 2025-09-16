Former AEW champion drops massive Jon Moxley bombshell

A top AEW star has caught attention after dropping a massive bombshell involving Jon Moxley.
That star is Kris Statlander, who has recently found herself in the crosshairs of Moxley and the Death Riders. The Purveyor of Violence has hinted at being interested in the former TBS champion on multiple occasions, offering her advice on one occasion and helping her retrieve her $100,000 winnings from the Young Bucks on another. Now, Stat has clarified her stance on Moxley in a recent interview.
Speaking on Grapsody, Stat stated that the One True King is a top guy in AEW, and she doesn't think listening to him is ill-advised.
"When a former World Champion, sort of the top guy in our company, is going out of his way to say a few kind words to you, I don’t know if it’s necessarily a bad thing or if it’s ill-advised to maybe listen to what a top guy has to say to you. So that’s all I will say on the matter.” [H/T: Fightful ]
Check out her comments in the video below:
AEW star Kris Statlander had some concerning words for Harley Cameron
Kris Statlander recently allied with Harley Cameron, and the duo has been embroiled in a feud with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. On the September 3 edition of Dynamite, Renee Paquette caught up with Cameron and Statlander, where the former made a somewhat unhinged comment.
Harley Cameron is known for her comedic gimmick in AEW, and she showcased that side of herself in the interview when she challenged the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, Brodido for a tag match. Stat then quickly clarified that the duo is still focused on Bayne and Ford. Later, on X, Cameron stuck to her words in the interview, but the former TBS champion quickly shut her down and asked her to stop acting crazy.
"Please stop this," wrote Statlander.
At All Out 2025, Kris Statlander is set to challenge Toni Storm for her Women's World Title in a 4-way match, which also involves Thekla and Jamie Hayter. It remains to be seen if the Galaxy's Greatest Alien can walk away with the title.
