“Please stop this”- Kris Statlander sends a concerning message to fellow AEW star

Kris Statlander is a powerhouse. She has been with AEW since 2019 and is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. Furthermore, she is a former AEW TBS Champion and is having a decent year so far.

Statlander is currently in an alliance with All Elite Wrestling star Harley Cameron. The latter has been a revelation in 2025. The Australian native is hilarious and consistently gets amazing reactions every time she is on TV. She has a quirky personality, and it appears that Tony Khan sees her as a future women's world champion. Interestingly, on this week's Dynamite, she made an unhinged statement.

During a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, the former Outcasts member unexpectedly said that she and her ally, Kris Statlander, want to challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Brody King and Bandido). Thankfully, The Galaxy's Greatest Alien instantly clarified that they are focused on the rivalry with Triangle of Madness and Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford.

A few hours ago, Cameron took to X and confirmed that what she said on Dynamite was true. However, the former TBS Champion begged her to stop acting like a lunatic.

"Please stop this" said Statlander.

AEW president Tony Khan showers Harley Cameron with praise

In a recent interview with Wrestle Radio Australia, Tony Khan called Harley Cameron an amazing athlete and an immensely talented person. He added that the 32-year-old has improved tenfold in recent months.

"She’s really an amazing athlete and what she’s done for her experience level is really really impressive. I think Harley Cameron, she does so many things well, she’s a great singer, she’s a great actress, she’s a great puppeteer, she’s very very talented person but she’s also become an excellent wrestler and she’s improving so fast." said Khan. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

Only time will tell what the future holds for the Australian native in All Elite Wrestling. The sky is definitely the limit for her.

