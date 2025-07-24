Death Riders' member reacts after Jon Moxley's rematch against Hangman Page gets confirmed for next week's AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley is set for a rematch for the AEW World Championship at next week's Dynamite against Hangman Page. Now, a Death Riders' member has reacted following the confirmation of the title match.The Hangman vs. Moxley saga took a new turn on this week's Dynamite. The action began on the flagship show with the Anxious Millennial Cowboy making easy work of Death Riders' member Wheeler Yuta. Then, in the main event, Claudio Castagnoli took on Mark Briscoe and lost, following which Moxley and the rest of the Death Riders stormed the ring and took out Briscoe.This prompted AEW World Champion Hangman Page to come out and challenge Moxley for a title match at AEW Dynamite next week, but with a special condition. Following the bout's confirmation, Death Riders' enforcer Marina Shafir took to X (fka Twitter) to post an image of the group with a one-word caption.&quot;#deathriders,&quot; Shafir wrote.AEW star Marina Shafir recently revealed a disturbing incident with a male co-star.Marina Shafir was recently seen on Saraya's Rulebreakers podcast, where she recollected a physical altercation with a male co-worker. The 37-year-old mentioned how she was shoved by the unnamed co-worker in the gym.“I’m just, like, leaning against the wall, and all of a sudden I get f—ing shoved from behind. And I it wasn’t, it wasn’t like, a soft shove, man, like, I felt like I just got, like, tackled… my water bottle hits the wall, like, cuts me in the gums, like my gum is bleeding. Water is just everywhere,&quot; said ShafirShafir then went on to detail how she got into a fight with the co-worker. I’m like, ‘Alright, motherf—er.’ I got up. I like, stood southpaw just to f— with him,” she recounted. “I faked a f—ing left, took a big step and just f—ing, just hooked the f— out of it… he goes to shoot for a double. I stuffed that motherf—er… he tried to pop up for a f—ing double, and I f—ing stuffed it again.” [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]Check out her comments in the video below:Marina Shafir, who is one of the toughest women's talents in AEW and pro wrestling, went on to mention that the altercation was a disturbing experience for her.