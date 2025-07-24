  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Death Riders' member reacts after Jon Moxley's rematch against Hangman Page gets confirmed for next week's AEW Dynamite

Death Riders' member reacts after Jon Moxley's rematch against Hangman Page gets confirmed for next week's AEW Dynamite

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 24, 2025 14:38 GMT
Jon Moxley (left) &amp; Hangman Page (right) [Images from allelitewrestling.com]
Jon Moxley (left) and Hangman Page (right) [Images from allelitewrestling.com]

Jon Moxley is set for a rematch for the AEW World Championship at next week's Dynamite against Hangman Page. Now, a Death Riders' member has reacted following the confirmation of the title match.

Ad

The Hangman vs. Moxley saga took a new turn on this week's Dynamite. The action began on the flagship show with the Anxious Millennial Cowboy making easy work of Death Riders' member Wheeler Yuta. Then, in the main event, Claudio Castagnoli took on Mark Briscoe and lost, following which Moxley and the rest of the Death Riders stormed the ring and took out Briscoe.

This prompted AEW World Champion Hangman Page to come out and challenge Moxley for a title match at AEW Dynamite next week, but with a special condition. Following the bout's confirmation, Death Riders' enforcer Marina Shafir took to X (fka Twitter) to post an image of the group with a one-word caption.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"#deathriders," Shafir wrote.
Ad

AEW star Marina Shafir recently revealed a disturbing incident with a male co-star.

Marina Shafir was recently seen on Saraya's Rulebreakers podcast, where she recollected a physical altercation with a male co-worker. The 37-year-old mentioned how she was shoved by the unnamed co-worker in the gym.

“I’m just, like, leaning against the wall, and all of a sudden I get f—ing shoved from behind. And I it wasn’t, it wasn’t like, a soft shove, man, like, I felt like I just got, like, tackled… my water bottle hits the wall, like, cuts me in the gums, like my gum is bleeding. Water is just everywhere," said Shafir
Ad

Shafir then went on to detail how she got into a fight with the co-worker.

I’m like, ‘Alright, motherf—er.’ I got up. I like, stood southpaw just to f— with him,” she recounted. “I faked a f—ing left, took a big step and just f—ing, just hooked the f— out of it… he goes to shoot for a double. I stuffed that motherf—er… he tried to pop up for a f—ing double, and I f—ing stuffed it again.” [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]
Ad

Check out her comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Marina Shafir, who is one of the toughest women's talents in AEW and pro wrestling, went on to mention that the altercation was a disturbing experience for her.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications