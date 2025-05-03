Death Riders member sends a message after Shayna Baszler gets fired from WWE

Shayna Baszler was one of several talents released from WWE in the company's latest round of cuts. AEW star and Death Riders member Marina Shafir has now addressed her friend's release with a cryptic message on social media.
Marina Shafir and Shayna Baszler are both members of The Four Horsewomen of MMA, along with Ronda Rousey and Jessamyn Duke. Despite their long history, the two haven't been able to share the ring since 2019, when both were active in NXT.
Shafir has been with AEW since 2021 and is currently a member of the promotion's top faction, The Death Riders. As a part of the villainous group, she's been able to showcase her vicious side, and she may want to continue her dominance alongside Shayna Baszler.
Marina posted an image of the two standing side-by-side on her Instagram stories today, hinting at a potential reunion. She also relayed a message Baszler recently posted, which comes from Warhammer 40k:
"Let the galaxy burn," Shafir wrote.
Shayna Baszler invokes Warhammer 40k with chilling message after WWE release
It seems that Shayna Baszler is on the warpath. The former MMA fighter was recently cut from WWE, ending her eight-year run with the company. While she will have to wait out her non-compete clause, it's clear that she's planning something momentous.
Marina Shafir's message on Instagram was just part of a quote Baszler posted after her release. She pulled the quote from one of her favorite media franchises, Warhammer 40k. Check out her message below:
"Let the seas boil, let the stars fall. Though it takes the last drop of my blood, I will see the Galaxy freed once more. And if I cannot save it from your failure, father, then let the galaxy burn!"
It's unclear whether Baszler intends to join Marina Shafir in AEW, but if the two of them are able to team up, it could mean trouble for the promotion's women's division. Only time will tell what The Queen of Spades' next move is.