Death Riders member shares powerful message ahead of title match at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest

A Death Riders member shared a compelling message ahead of a high-stakes title match at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest. The message has set the tone for this highly anticipated bout.
Just a few hours ago, All Elite Wrestling posted an exclusive video on X/Twitter in which Death Rider member Claudio Castagnoli shared his thoughts on the upcoming Four-Way Match for the International Championship at Fyter Fest.
Castagnoli, who secured his spot in this bout by defeating Komander on Collision, is set to challenge champion Kenny Omega. The match also features Brody King, with the final participant to be determined on the next episode of Collision. In the video, he expressed his determination and said:
"I am the best candidate to be the International Champion." [1:11 - 1:16]
Castganoli also loosely touched upon the reason for the Death Riders' existence, stating:
"There's too much fake, and once you get rid of it, the future looks bright. That's why we are the Death Riders. That's why we are here." [1:52 - 2:06]
Since joining AEW in 2022, Castagnoli has been a formidable presence, but has never captured a singles title. This upcoming title shot at Fyter Fest could prove to be a pivotal moment for the 44-year-old to ascend in the singles division.
Wrestling veteran not a fan of Claudio Castagnoli's work in AEW
A wrestling legend recently weighed in on Claudio Castagnoli’s current status in All Elite Wrestling and was not impressed.
Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan expressed disappointment in how the former WWE star was being used. Despite being part of the powerful Death Riders faction and aligned with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, the veteran feels Castagnoli’s presence has diminished.
“Remember when they first came in, they brought him in like this monster? Look at him now," said Konnan [H/T - 411Mania]
Check out his comments in the video below:
Now with a chance at winning the International Championship on the horizon, Claudio Castagnoli's singles career in Tony Khan's promotion could make an upturn.
