"Debuting AJ Lee at All Out in an open challenge" - Fans react to the possibility of top AEW star winning title at All In

AEW is gearing up to produce one of the biggest shows in the history of professional wrestling, All In, at the UK's biggest stadium, Wembley, on August 27, 2023. While Tony Khan had made the announcement for the All In event a few months ago, the build to the pay-per-view started just a few weeks before the UK show, and since then, AEW has stacked up the event card with many promising matches.

The pay-per-view, headlined by the AEW World Championship match between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole, will also feature a clash for the Women's World Championship between Hikaru Shida (current champion), Toni Storm, Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Judging from the level of talent involved, the women's match will be fun to watch, and it will be interesting to see who walks away with the title.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, recently provided their reactions to the possibility of Saraya winning the title at the upcoming pay-per-view. The former WWE Superstar, who had retired from in-ring competition in 2018, came out of retirement last year after signing a contract with All Elite Wrestling. She is currently part of a heel faction in AEW known as the Outcast, with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho being the other members.

The reactions to the possibility of Saraya winning were mixed, with some fans saying she deserves her moment while others laughing off at the idea. Some posts also talked about future matches that could happen if the British wrestler won at All In.

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole will perform double duty at All In

Arguably the most fascinating pairing in professional wrestling in recent memory, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole have been entrusted by the Jacksonville-based company to compete twice at its biggest event to date.

The duo is set to open the show at Zero Hour when they challenge the Aussie Open(Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) for the Ring of Honor Tag titles. Then, in the main event of the pay-per-view, MJF will defend his World Championship against Adam Cole.

The foes-turned-friends pairing of Cole and MJF has told a gripping story over the past few weeks that has been appreciated by fans and critics alike. They are all eager to find out what's next.