"Definitely adds a lot to the show" - Tony Khan teases former DX member's return following massive recent appearance in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan's hiring tendencies are seemingly at an all-time high, as he recently expressed a wish to work with Mike Tyson more in the future.

The legendary boxer recently made another appearance at the Jacksonville-based company on last week's Rampage. Alongside other veteran personalities, Tyson proved his skill as a color commentator of the show. He had previously appeared in AEW as well, in a more active in-ring role as he allied himself with Chris Jericho in 2020.

Speaking about the legendary boxer during an appearance on the Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed his interest in getting Tyson back in the future.

"It was a great match, Orange Cassidy versus Shibata; Mike [Tyson] added a lot to the presentation of it, and I think we learned firsthand Mike is a great wrestling commentator. This was a great debut for Mike as an AEW announcer, and hopefully, we’ll get Mike back to do the commentary again because he definitely adds a lot to the show," said Khan. [H/T: WrestleZone]

It remains to be seen if Mike Tyson will ever reappear in Tony Khan's company in the future.

Tony Khan's most recent acquisition in AEW has not been received well by a WWE veteran

While it remains to be seen if Mike Tyson will be acquired by Tony Khan in the future, Jeff Jarrett's entry into the scene has not gone down well with WWE veteran Jim Cornette.

In a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated his thoughts on Jeff Jarrett:

"[Tony Khan’s] turned to crack apparently, the other stuff wasn’t strong enough. And here’s another thing, as much as I like Jeff Jarrett’s work, and even though he’s in good shape at his age, better than most people are at any age, g*d d**n they don’t need him in the ring at this point. They need him in the office, but if he’s going to be in the office he shouldn’t be coming out and doing angles and busting people open and promising body bags."[From 6:32 to 7:00]

Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett.I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! https://t.co/CSncHam8U0

The Double JJ was also announced as the company's Director of Business Development. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jeff Jarrett in All Elite Wrestling.

