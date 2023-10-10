Details of an out-of-contract former WWE Champion reaching out to Tony Khan for an AEW deal

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about signing a former WWE Champion and revealed when the negotiations officially began.

The star in question is none other than Adam Copeland, who made his AEW debut at Wrestle Dream in a shocking fashion. He came to the aid of The Icon Sting and Darby Allin against his best friend Christian Cage and Cage's proteges Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus.

In an interview with Maggie & Perloff, Khan revealed when Adam Copeland reached out to him for his arrival in All Elite Wrestling:

"Not long after AEW Grand Slam, we had Adam Copeland reach out, he was out of contract. He is one of the most popular and one of the most successful wrestlers of all time. To have Adam Copeland in AEW is a huge deal for us," H/T:[Fightful]

Tony Khan makes a big announcement before going up against WWE NXT

This week, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT will be going up against each other, and both companies have gone all out in stacking up their match cards. AEW President Tony Khan recently made another big announcement for Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

Khan announced that the first 30 minutes of Dynamite will be commercial-free. This was seemingly Khan's response to WWE announcing earlier that NXT will also be commercial-free for the first 30 minutes.

Khan took to Twitter to drop the announcement:

“The first 30 minute of TITLE TUESDAY #AEWDynamite will be commercial-free on @TBSNetwork TOMORROW night! Remember AEW Dynamite is in a special timeslot TOMORROW, one week only Tuesday #AEWDynamite TITLE TUESDAY on TBS! Tomorrow Night, 8pm ET/7pm CT First 30 mins commercial free,” Tony Khan shared.

