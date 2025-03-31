Did Edge undervalue his WWE legacy with AEW switch? 67-year-old wrestling veteran responds

A veteran recently responded to claims that Cope (FKA Edge) tarnished his WWE legacy by heading to AEW instead of calling it a day on his career. He believed that this had no impact on his reputation.

Recently, Jim Cornette reacted to the recent booking of the Rated-R Superstar, which saw him in a feud with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. He had heavy criticism for this as he believed that, despite him getting paid for this run, it had heavily damaged his reputation. Cornette believed he should have retired after his time with WWE ended. Tony Schiavone responded to these claims regarding the multi-time world champion.

During a recent edition of What Happened When Tony Schiavone reacted to this and mentioned how Edge's WWE legacy can never be touched. He talked about him and Christian being one of the greatest tag teams of all time, and how nothing he does from this point on can change that. Schiavone also mentioned how he was still going at it despite being in his 50s.

“If you look at that about legacy, about what it is — his legacy in the WWE is never going to be destroyed. Listen, Edge and Christian [are] one of the great tag teams of all time. And regardless of what he does here, you know? It’s going to be — and not only that, he’s making a great living at north of 50 years old.” [H/T 411Mania]

Edge wants to work with several AEW stars before he retires

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Cope was asked whether he had any plans about his retirement, and how he wanted it to go down.

He mentioned that he did not think about this, as he was focused on what AEW needed from him currently. The veteran also mentioned how, at this point in his career, he still wanted to be able to work with several top stars on the roster, even naming the likes of Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and Samoa Joe among them.

"Not really, That will be more of where do you need me? I’d then sit down with Tony Khan and think about what he wants and what the company needs and what the show ends. That always supersedes to me what you have in mind for this retirement. I know I want to work the Swerve Strickland’s, Hangman Page’s, Jay White’s and the Kyle Fletcher’s and the Will Ospreay’s, Kenny Omega’s and the Samoa Joe’s. I haven’t worked with any of those people and would really like to do that before I hang them up," Cope said. [ H/T Fightful]

Whether you know him as Edge, Adam Copeland, or Cope, the Rated-R Superstar has put on several iconic stints across his wrestling career. Seeing as he still has something in the tank, it remains to be seen what else he can put on, and what other moments he will create in the industry.

