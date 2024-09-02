"Did she get in trouble again?", "Hope she's okay" - Fans react after AEW surprisingly replaces Britt Baker ahead of All Out

AEW released a new poster for the upcoming event All Out. In the old poster, Britt Baker was featured, but she has been removed from the new one.

The former AEW Women's Champion returned from a long hiatus at 2024 Forbidden Door. At All In in London recently, she went head to head with Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship but unfortunately couldn't beat The CEO.

It seems like Britt Baker will not be part of the upcoming All Out PPV, as Daniel Garcia has replaced her on the show's new official poster. Fans quickly caught the surprising change made by AEW and reacted to it on social media.

Some fans expressed their worry as to why AEW made this move.

"Did she get in trouble again?" asked a fan.

Another fan wrote, "Real talk, I hope she's okay."

It was also noted by fans that Baker was not the only one removed from the new poster. Darby Allin and The Young Bucks were also removed.

"Okada and the Bucks [were] also removed are we not getting Okada vs Claudio?" commented this person.

Another user tweeted, "They removed Bucks, Okada and Darby too."

Mercedes Mone comments on fans' reactions to her match with Britt Baker

The All In match card was quite long and Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker was the 10th match of the event. Therefore, Mone stated that it could be a reason why her match got such underwhelming reactions from the Wembley crowd.

Speaking on her Mone Mag, she stated that fans must have been tired by the time her match took place. That is why there was less cheering during her bout. But still, some fans were chanting her and Baker's name which means they were enjoying the match.

She also stated that it is harder to hear the chants while wrestling in the stadium but when The Doctor showed her a video of their match later, she noticed much more cheers from the fans.

