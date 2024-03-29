Disappointing update on MJF's AEW status - Reports

MJF was part of one of the most exciting storylines in AEW last year, which finally saw him lose the World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End. Ever since the defeat, the Jacksonville-based promotion has hinted at the Salt of the Earth leaving the company.

However, it is also a fact that he had to take some time off to nurse his injuries, one of which was a shoulder injury that he got while in a match against Jay White. Now, a tweet by WrestlePurists, sharing a report by PW Insider, has offered some insight into his current condition.

"MJF is still working to recover from his multiple injuries. While he is not listed on the AEW roster, the belief is he remains locked into a deal with the company. The day after AEW Big Business, MJF was in Boston to meet with AEW officials. There is no word when he will be returning to the ring. - PWInsider," the tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Friedman is an insanely popular wrestler who has had a great stint in AEW. His last storyline before his hiatus involving The Devil and Samoa Joe is timeless and ended with the Samoan Submission Machine winning the world title. Fans are awaiting the next twist in that storyline.

Konnan thinks MJF should return to AEW to ignite interest

There are several rumors regarding Maxwell Jacob Friedman's next step in his professional career, as some fans see him as a 'company man' for AEW. Some even think that the former ROH World Tag Team Champion is getting ready for a WWE stint.

However, veteran wrestler Konnan thinks that Friedman's eventual return to AEW will re-ignite the interest in AEW programming, a thought he shared on his podcast, Keepin' it 100.

"You know what's gonna bring the interest a little bit, believe it or not, and the smartest thing he did was stay away? When MJF comes back. 'Cause if you don't leave, nobody misses you, and people miss him like he is missed on the show 'cause he was always interesting or funny." [1:53-2:07]

It'll be interesting to see what the former AEW World Champion's next step in the promotion is when he ultimately returns.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Will MJF go to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion