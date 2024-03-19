Why do fans think MJF is leaving AEW to join WWE? Chances of it actually happening

The WWE Universe is waiting for what seems like the inevitable arrival of MJF in the Stamford-based promotion. The former AEW World Champion even himself has teased his WWE arrival on various occasions. However, a recent social media post from the legendary Diamond Dallas Page has taken the internet to storm as it led to many fans assuming that The Salt of the Earth might be leaving All Elite Wrestling to join WWE soon.

A few days back, DDP posted some pictures on his official Instagram account where he was standing alongside Dustin Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, and MJF. In the second photo, he posted a picture of the former AEW World Champion with The American Nightmare which was from their heated AEW rivalry.

The caption from the veteran caught the attention of the fans where he left a question stating 'Will they meet again?' This led to fans making an assumption about MJF's advent in WWE. Some even went as far to specualate that The Salt of the Earth might cost The American Nightmare his match against Roman Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals.

However, it is important to note that despite these teases the chances of this probable scenario coming to fruition are highly unlikely as reports claimed that MJF has secretly re-signed with AEW in 2022 and is still part of Tony Khan's promotion. Although he is currently on the sidelines with an injury, the star is expected to show up sooner rather than later in an attempt to regain his AEW World Title.

John Cena wants MJF in WWE someday

The 28-year-old star and The Cenation Leader both met last year during the premier of the movie called The Iron Claw. However, in a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the 16-time world champion disclosed that he had already planted seeds in the mind of The Devil to come to WWE someday.

“And I kind of [said] maybe we can get you to play for the right team one day all that. There's no denying the fact that he's doing good work. And I don't think that I should ignore that.” [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

The appraisal from the WWE legend is indeed another proof of the impact the young star has made since making his debut in All Elite Wrestling.

The last time MJF was in action was on the Worlds End show which took place on December 30, 2023. He lost the AEW World Title to Samoa Joe. It will be engaging to see when the young star will make his return to the squared circle.

