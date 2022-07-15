"What on earth was that??" - Disco Inferno blasts top champion's booking in AEW

Disco Inferno recently took to Twitter to criticize AEW for poorly booking reigning TNT Champion Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem has been on a roll since putting his greatest adversary MJF away in a memorable squash match at AEW Double or Nothing. The 34-year-old then finally redeemed himself by dethroning Scorpio Sky for the coveted TNT Championship on the July 6 episode of Dynamite.

In his first title defense on Fyter Fest Night 1 last night, The Wardog successfully retained his gold against Orange Cassidy. While the two men put on a barnburner, the bout lasted much longer than many had expected. Wardlow even showed incredible selling ability, which didn't sit well with Disco Inferno.

The WCW veteran tweeted that AEW couldn't have booked Wardlow worse, especially after the way he defeated MJF a few months ago:

"You couldn't book Wardlow worse since he beat MJF. What on earth was that??" Disco tweeted.

Cassidy was on a two-match winning streak before unsuccessfully challenging for the TNT Championship this week. The Wardog showed respect for his opponent's valiant effort and shook hands with him in the post-match.

Fans have a mixed reaction to Disco Inferno lashing out at AEW for Wardlow's booking

While Georgia fans remained electric and seemingly enjoyed the TNT title match last night, social media showcased a very mixed response.

Disco Inferno's tweet also caused a stir, with people mostly bashing Tony Khan for booking a clash between two of the top babyfaces in the company.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

chris mackinnon @chrismackinno14 @TheRealDisco Basically in a fued with mjf now goes back to mid card had the tnt title angle with Scorpio sky that made no sense then a orange Cassidy match should have met him in the ring powder bomb him pinned him with his foot then through him out the ring @TheRealDisco Basically in a fued with mjf now goes back to mid card had the tnt title angle with Scorpio sky that made no sense then a orange Cassidy match should have met him in the ring powder bomb him pinned him with his foot then through him out the ring

Brian G. James @BrianRDJames @TheRealDisco Dude, I thought the same thing. Why put him against a babyface gimmick and have it take 18 mins to beat him @TheRealDisco Dude, I thought the same thing. Why put him against a babyface gimmick and have it take 18 mins to beat him

JimmyJimmyJam @JimmyJimmyJam1 @Chachi859 @TheRealDisco They shouldn’t have booked the match in the first place. Learn about some wrestling. @Chachi859 @TheRealDisco They shouldn’t have booked the match in the first place. Learn about some wrestling.

Improv Wrestling Arcade @ImprovWrestling @TheRealDisco People don't seem to understand that OC is THE #1 draw in AEW @TheRealDisco People don't seem to understand that OC is THE #1 draw in AEW

AllEliteLeo_63 @AllEliteLiam63 @TheRealDisco T’was entertaining. Man’s got range and still won decisively. Why make him boring @TheRealDisco T’was entertaining. Man’s got range and still won decisively. Why make him boring

Chachi @Chachi859 @TheRealDisco Why was it bad? OC is a top guy and a veteran. The match showed Wardlow can go and has range. OC just had 2 banger matches a couple weeks ago. If Wardlow would’ve squashed OC people would be complaining because “OC has now lost all credibility!” AEW can never do right. @TheRealDisco Why was it bad? OC is a top guy and a veteran. The match showed Wardlow can go and has range. OC just had 2 banger matches a couple weeks ago. If Wardlow would’ve squashed OC people would be complaining because “OC has now lost all credibility!” AEW can never do right.

With the highly-anticipated All Out pay-per-view fast approaching, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Wardlow.

Interestingly, Sammy Guevara expressed his desire to win the TNT Championship again. If one may recall, the Spanish God was barred from challenging for the gold for as long as Scorpio Sky held the title.

Now that the stipulation is no longer in effect, fans could see a potential program between Wardlow and Guevara down the road.

