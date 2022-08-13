"Dumbest things I've ever seen" - Disco Inferno slams Tony Khan for giving the live mic to forgotten AEW star 

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently lashed out at AEW for poorly executing MJF's infamous shoot-style promo earlier this year.

Following his months-long dispute with Tony Khan over his contract, Friedman dropped a pipebomb on the company on the June 1 episode of Dynamite.

The Salt of the Earth poured his heart out while ranting against Mr. Khan over endlessly signing former WWE names.

He even called the head honcho a "f**king mark" before begging to be fired from the company.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno questioned why AEW didn't give the Long Islander another chance at the world title despite the star proving his worth:

"He's been there long enough, and he's gotten over enough, he should have [world title match], so I don't know what they were waiting on, but now that whatever is going on with that, he's not on TV right now. so we'll see," Inferno said. (0:42)

Inferno added that the company made the "dumbest" mistake ever by giving MJF a live mic if the latter's promo was indeed a shoot:

"Well, if it's an angle, maybe it was a shoot, which still, you know if it was a shoot, it's one of the dumbest things I've ever seen was by giving that guy a mic on live TV and not know what he's gonna say," he added. (0:55)

You can check out the full clip below:

MJF is reportedly closer than ever to AEW return

Despite AEW alluding to the fact that MJF is no longer with the company, recent reports have suggested otherwise.

Dave Meltzer recently tweeted that Friedman's situation has been kept secret, and it is widely believed that he'll be returning at some point:

"Everything is secretive but everyone in AEW assumes he's coming back at some point but they don't know for sure and Khan hasn't told anyone as far as I know," Meltzer tweeted.

Another conflicting report from Fightful has suggested that the locker room hasn't maintained contact with The Salt of the Earth since his controversial promo.

Regardless, MJF's return promises to be jaw-dropping if it happens. Fans will just have to wait and see.

