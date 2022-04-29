Former WCW star Disco Inferno hits back at a fan over recent criticism

Former WCW star Disco Inferno (real name Glenn Gilbertti) recently hit back at a fan on Twitter.

Disco Inferno is known for his tenure with WCW in the late 90s. The 54-year-old started training talent at Future Stars of Wrestling in 2009. He is currently the host of the Keepin' it 100 podcast and has never been shy about voicing his opinions on AEW and WWE.

Recently on Twitter, a fan criticized Vince Russo, Eric Bischoff and Inferno's takes on wrestling. The fan stated that their opinions are like a blind man's review on video game graphics. The former Cruiserweight Champion shared a response to the tweet.

"Better to listen to people that have never done it before. You will get a more experienced take."

Over the past few years, Disco Inferno has been very active on the independent circuit. The 54-year-old even appeared at a supershow on WrestleMania 31 weekend where he defeated Mr. T.A at WrestleCon.

Not the first time Disco Inferno got heat for criticising AEW

In March this year, the WCW veteran criticized AEW's booking of CM Punk on his in-ring return. He additionally discussed the changes required in the brand's creative team.

In a recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 Podcast, the WCW veteran talked about the potential of AEW talent jumping ship to WWE. He stated that as it stands, Tony Khan's promotion is preparing stars for the sports entertainment behemoth.

"They're [All Elite Wrestling] definitely full. We've been saying this for a while. Right now, they're literally grooming guys to become big stars in WWE because they don't know how to make these guys here. They are just too linear" [0:24 - 0:48]

Check out the video below:

