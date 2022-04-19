"Just look at the entrance they gave Cody" - WCW veteran on more AEW stars potentially jumping ship to WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently pointed out the stark difference between how Cody Rhodes was presented in WWE and AEW.

Since Cody returned to WWE, there's been plenty of chatter surrounding more performers from AEW, possibly jumping ship for greener pastures. While some like MJF have been vocal about keeping their options open, others like Wardlow and Jade Cargill have also reportedly generated interest from WWE.

Speaking on the latest episode of the podcast Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno stated that All Elite Wrestling's roster was currently more than stacked. The WCW veteran feels that the promotion is grooming future talents for WWE at this point due to their inability to push all talented performers on their roster.

"They're definitely full. We've been saying this for a while. Right now, they're literally grooming guys to become big stars in WWE because they don't know how to make these guys here. They are just too linear," said Disco Inferno. (0:24 - 0:48)

Konnan also chimed in with his opinion, praising how WWE has treated Cody Rhodes and compared that too to his presentation in Tony Khan's promotion.

"Just look at the entrance they gave Cody on RAW compared to the entrance he got in AEW," said Cody Rhodes (0:49 - 0:54)

Cody Rhodes recently spoke about advising AEW stars who want to join WWE

After returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, the former TNT Champion spoke about advising AEW talents who were eying to join WWE. Cody Rhodes explained that he would only give honest advice to anyone who came up to him, as WWE's hectic schedule may not work for everyone as it did for him.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I would only give someone honest advice. That might be right for somebody & this was right for me.



I don’t know when the 1st & I think I know who those people will be because theres certain people who fit the superstar mode”



- Cody Rhodes on AEW talent potentially joining WWE “I would only give someone honest advice. That might be right for somebody & this was right for me.I don’t know when the 1st & I think I know who those people will be because theres certain people who fit the superstar mode”- Cody Rhodes on AEW talent potentially joining WWE https://t.co/EY4FMGtH3v

The American Nightmare also added that there would undoubtedly be performers interested in transitioning to WWE and that fans and viewers could easily guess who they would be.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno's assessment of why All Elite Wrestling's performers could join Vince McMahon's company sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

