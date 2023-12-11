Disco Inferno: "I don't watch Ring of Honor. Nobody does, so nobody would know "Dem Boyz" is a thing. Relax."

WCW veteran Disco Inferno is known for his run in the promotion, and he currently hosts the "Keepin' It 100 Official" podcast, along with Konnan. The star recently commented on the "Dem Boys" controversy.

After Mark Briscoe called out Triple H on a WWE Fox account for using "Dem Boys," the former apologized to WWE's CCO regarding the earlier tweet.

Recently, Inferno took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the controversy.

"I don't watch Ring of Honor. Nobody does, so nobody would know "Dem Boyz" is a thing. Relax," wrote Disco Inferno.

Disco Inferno and Konnan talk about Britt Baker's frustrations

Recently, Britt Baker shared her grievances with the promotion for not getting enough Television time in 2023.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan talked about how Britt got more than enough promo time in her previous years.

"Let me address that real quick. So both are the two of the best talkers on the show, ... and they kill it almost every time they are there. How about all the promo time you hogged the first three years? I mean you probably logged more promo time the first three years than all the women combined," said Konnan.

Inferno also talked about the possible reasons for the former AEW Women's Champion to be frustrated.

"And she didn't elevate herself. I think she is mad right now because Toni Storm has taken her mic time spot. The Toni Storm character is far more entertaining. Well, sit that in, that the spot where we usually put the 2-3 minute Britt Baker promo, now Toni Storm gets her vignette when she's doing character development," said Inferno.

Fans are wondering if Britt Baker will face any consequences in the future for her recent comments.

