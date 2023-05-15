Disco Inferno "not interested" in CM Punk possibly renewing decade-old feud with 5-time WWE champion

Former WCW superstar Disco Inferno recently shared his thoughts on the possible renewal of a decade-old feud between CM Punk and five-time WWE champion Samoa Joe.

The news comes as CM Punk prepares to make his highly anticipated return to the wrestling world, with rumors suggesting that he will be leading a new show called Collision on AEW. Punk is keen on collaborating with his old rival, Samoa Joe, for the upcoming show.

During an episode of Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno expressed he is not interested in seeing Punk and Joe reignite their decade-old rivalry.

"I'm not interested. The only thing I'm interested in with Punk coming back is Punk versus The Elite guys, that's it. Other than that, it's just, it's just you're plugging another guy in the system of angles .... that's another rehash of an angle. This is all repeat, bro." [12:30 - 13:11]

He believes that the clash between Punk and The Elite would be a more compelling and lucrative storyline:

"The money is hit, I mean, you know, the whole concept of this company started with the Elite, right? And then they brought in Punk, and it's like, where is the Elite versus Punk? like, they're two biggest branded stars that they have, the Elite that they built the company on and Punk, and they're not going to have because they got a backstage altercation." [13:12 - 13:11]

You can check out the video below:

Disco wants the promotion to focus on Punk vs. The Elite, a faction that helped create AEW. Meanwhile, Samoe Joe is busy in ROH, and if Punk rivalry happens, it will be their first singles match since 2005. The former WWE Champion has never beaten Joe in a singles match.

AEW Collision show could bring CM Punk and Colt Cabana together

As per recent reports, AEW fans may see former best friends CM Punk and Colt Cabana sharing a locker room every week. It is possible if Cabana continues his role as a producer on Ring of Honor, which is taped on Saturdays.

The rumored AEW Collision Saturday show could see both stars in the same arena on the same night. While there is no official announcement about the show, according to Dave Meltzer, if it happens, the two former friends could end up working together.

Jonathan @JPsWrestling CM Punk and Colt Cabana seeing each other backstage at AEW CM Punk and Colt Cabana seeing each other backstage at AEW https://t.co/lPJJ33wCaR

Furthermore, there are indications that CM Punk's issues with The Elite may not be as complicated as previously thought. At least one member of the group is reportedly willing to bury the hatchet.

What are your expectations for the rumored AEW Collision Saturday show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes