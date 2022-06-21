"I would not bet against him" - Wrestling Legend thinks 6-time WWE World Champion would destroy Bobby Lashley's former ally in real life

AEW star Chris Jericho and WWE Superstar MVP had an infamous altercation last month. WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently weighed in on the situation.

The Wizard was reportedly involved in a heated confrontation with the former Hurt Business member at a hotel in Houston, Texas. The two men reportedly rehashed some old issues, deriving from a Twitter exchange over the 2020 presidential election.

Though the two veterans didn't come to blows, Jericho quipped at Porter by yelling, "He doesn't fight jobbers."

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno asserted that he would never bet against Le Champion if he were to fight MVP in real life. The veteran also praised the AEW star's fighting spirit, which he probably learned from his father:

"I would never bet against Chris Jericho because I've had conversations with him where he says he's the type of guy, this is what he said (..) Remember when he got in Brock's face. He said he was this close to just biting his nose. Okay, Chris Jericho's father was a fighter in the NHL. So he was taught to fight for yourself growing up. I've never seen Chris fight, but he acted like he could fight (..) I would not bet against him,' Inferno said. (0:38)

MVP recently took to Twitter to confirm his intense fallout with Chris Jericho at midnight on May 18th.

However, the WWE Superstar poked fun at the dirt sheets for picturing the wrong details and implying there was more to the story.

Did AEW star Chris Jericho ever fight WWE Superstar MVP in the ring?

While MVP and Chris Jericho may have developed real-life animosity, the two men have hardly been at each other's throats inside WWE's squared circle.

Jericho and Porter have fought four times in the singles competition, with the former winning on three occasions.

Black Godzilla holds only one solo victory over Le Champion, which went down on an episode of WWE RAW in 2009. In addition, the two men battled multiple times in tag team and multi-man matches.

The two foes are now performing under different promotions, which rules out any possibility of seeing them compete in the ring again.

However, it will be interesting to see if both veterans can settle their real-life beef.

