Disco Inferno pokes fun at WWE legend for calling top AEW faction better than The Bloodline 

WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently claimed that former AEW World Trios Champions The Elite is better than The Bloodline. Disco Inferno mocked Roberts for his comments.

During his most recent appearance on Cafe De Rene podcast, Jake Roberts was asked which faction he thinks is better: WWE's The Bloodline or The Elite. The Hall of Famer claimed that the two-time AEW World Trios Champions are the better team.

Oh, Kenny. Kenny and The Bucks without a doubt. I think Kenny Omega is f**king unbelievable. He is f**king on spot. I don't like a lot of stuff The Young Bucks do but brother they're doing it and getting away with it," Jake Roberts said.

Upon seeing Roberts' claim, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno took to Twitter to mock the WWE Hall of Famer's comments. He wondered if this was a side-effect of practicing DDP Yoga.

"Is this a side effect of DDP Yoga??" Disco Inferno tweeted.

The Elite recently lost their Trios Championships to The House of Black at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks hold the record for the shortest title reign. Their initial reign came to an end as they were suspended the same night they captured the title.

The Bloodline, on the other hand, holds the record for the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions and the WWE Undisputed Universal Champions. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is nearing 1000 days as the top champion.

The Elite are looking to capture the AEW World Trios Championships for a third time

As mentioned earlier, The Elite lost the Trios Championships last week at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. They wrestled The House of Black at the event.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Chris Jericho issued a challenge to Malakai Black and his faction for the Trios titles and demanded they show up and accept the challenge.

But to the Jericho Appreciation Society's surprise, The Elite showed up and claimed that they wanted a rematch for the titles.

The House of Black showed up and accepted the challenge from both teams. Thus on this week's episode of Dynamite, the champions will defend their titles in a three-way match.

Adding to this, there are a couple more title matches on Dynamite, including a singles match between Orange Cassidy and Jeff Jarrett for the AEW International Championship.

