"Why are you beefing with the enhancement talent" - Disco Inferno questions AEW's Kenny Omega's mentality on insulting him

WCW veteran Disco Inferno finally broke his silence on AEW star Kenny Omega's harsh comments directed at him on social media.

It all kickstarted with former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch's recent statement. The Man not only downplayed the AEW Women's division but also asserted that the company doesn't represent them the way WWE does.

Lynch's claim sparked massive discussion on Twitter, with wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer calling the Japanese promotion STARDOM's women's roster superior to WWE and AEW.

Disco Inferno, who seemingly disagreed with Meltzer's pick, poked fun at the women's matches from Stardom via commenting on the throwback clip. In response to Inferno questioning Meltzer's judgment, Kenny Omega called the WCW veteran an "unathletic enhancement" talent who never elevated anyone.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Inferno shared his belief that Omega's reaction felt impulsive, especially for a man who's the EVP of AEW:

"It's fascinating that the Executive Vice President [Kenny Omega] of a company that I review their show is gonna pick on me for pointing out that like, you know, hey, I see this clip and like, these girls don't look like they're better than the WWE girls. And now that's triggered," Inferno said [4:40]

Inferno acknowledged Omega and fans alike, labeling him a "jobber," but he argued that then his comments shouldn't matter much to the wrestler:

"Because I just think it's awfully petty to like, come after me and say like, like calling me an athletic like, and I get that all the all the marks like a jobber, enhancement talent (..) Why are you beefing with the enhancement talent of the yesteryear on Twitter? It's like I should be irrelevant," he added. [6:57]

Kenny Omega is set to miss AEW Double or Nothing 2022

The Cleaner has been out of action since AEW Full Gear last year when he lost his world title to Hangman Page.

Since then, he has been on the sidelines, presumably having multiple surgical procedures to heal from a myriad of injuries. As per reports, he recently underwent a Hernia surgery, which will take at least two months of recovery timeframe.

His latest health update has implied that The Best Bout Machine could miss AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

However, Omega has been hinting at a return for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which will take place on June 26th. He gave a flattering response to Will Ospreay's challenge to the match.

