"This is not like the Goldberg match" - Wrestling legend downplays major AEW match living up to WWE standards

WCW veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno recently shared their thoughts on the already notoriously famous match between Jon Moxley and CM Punk on AEW Dynamite.

In a surprising turn of events this past Wednesday night, The Purveyor of Violence defeated The Second City Saint in just three minutes to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

The sudden match finish caused a massive stir in the wrestling world, considering the hype built around the pay-per-view caliber contest.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan drew vast match comparisons between Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk and Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar (Survivor Series 2016) due to both companies pulling off a shock factor:

"I kind of liked it because it reminded me of that Goldberg match when he came back and Brock Lesnar it's like, wow, you know, it could end at any time. We don't you normally see something. So I'm gonna give him credit for being different. I really will. I meant it in being a quick and being a swerve and being unexpected. You expected this match to go long."(2:08:20 onwards)

Disco Inferno, however, didn't hold the same opinion as he believes Lesnar put The Myth over clean, unlike Punk, who seemingly reaggravated his foot injury:

"This is not like the Goldberg match (...) To me, this was like Punk could not put Moxley over clean. He had to work an injury angle and try to make it like a shoot like I hurt my ankle, and that's why I lost. That's the only twist I would say it's different because Brock put Goldberg over straight up clean. But I did not like this piece of business," Inferno added. (2:08:35 - 2:10:05)

What's next for Jon Moxley and CM Punk ahead of AEW All Out pay-per-view?

While there's no official word on whether CM Punk has re-injured himself, the company recently aired backstage footage of him being attended by the medical team.

In the exclusive footage, The Straight Edge Superstar looked visibly in pain as he uttered, "It didn't feel like anything [foot], it just felt like it just gave out."

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley has booked his berth in the main event of AEW All Out this year.

The Death Rider is now scheduled to appear on the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite this week, possibly setting up an angle for his next title defense at the Chicago event.

Interestingly, reports indicate that the company is still planning to book Moxley vs. Punk (Chapter II) on September 4. Wrestling fans must tune in next Wednesday night to find out what Tony Khan has in store for these men.

