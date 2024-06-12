Disco Inferno responds to AEW star amid real-life feud: "Better than any promo he's ever cut"

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently clapped back at a popular AEW star after the two engaged in a heated discourse on social media. The star in question would be Dax Harwood of FTR.

Recently, Harwood revealed that he will be taking time off from wrestling due to a serious injury he has been dealing with. He had revealed this to AEW management only recently, and they immediately told him to stop competing. Disco commented on this and claimed that by hiding the injury, he was painting a bad image of the company's safety protocols, as wrestlers could lie about their conditions.

The FTR member replied to his comments, calling Disco Inferno out for using the situation as a way to get content for his podcast. The veteran was unfazed despite a long reply from the AEW star. He even claimed that this reply on social media was better than any promo he had done on TV. He then mentioned how he'd talk about this on his podcast.

"Uncle Dax wrote a manifesto on a retired irrelevant wrestler. TBH, it was better than any promo he's ever cut on TV. Will be a fun discussion on the podcast," the veteran wrote.

Disco Inferno also had words for another AEW star's injury

It is no secret that the former WCW name has not been mincing his words when he criticizes AEW. He has often called out the promotion for booking problems, attendance problems, and even overall in-ring and promo work.

Another star who recently suffered an injury was Eddie Kingston. He is currently dealing with a major leg injury that he sustained during his match on NJPW Resurgence last month. He's already gotten surgery and is currently recuperating.

During his match with Gabe Kidd, Kingston was hit with a Suplex from the apron to a table set up outside the ring. It just so happened that while the spot was executed, he was a little too far off, and his leg hit the metal barricade, causing the injury.

Disco Inferno tweeted about this and called it the dumbest injury in the history of professional wrestling.

"The Eddie Kingston injury might be the dumbest in the history of professional wrestling," Disco Inferno posted.

Harwood and Kingston now add to the list of stars that are still out of action due to health issues at AEW.

We here at Sportskeeda wish a speedy recovery to both of them.

